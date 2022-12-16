New Corrupt Mode now available!

Corrupt Mode is now available for download on both Steam and the Nintendo Switch!



A new challenging game mode that offers an entirely new experience to playthroughs! Explore an alternative timeline of Arcadia with a storyline twist - Haiku is the virus.

With the virus now flowing through your circuit board, you are more vulnerable with only one health point - if you die, you will respawn at the last unlocked repair station.

Temporary health upgrades are also available to help you overcome some of the more difficult challenges in the game. Additionally, the core game has two new train stations; one in the most requested [spoiler]Central Core[/spoiler], and one in the [spoiler]Sunken Wastes[/spoiler].

Note: Corrupt mode unlocks after completing the core game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1231880/Haiku_the_Robot/



CORRUPT MODE FEATURES:

One health point game mode

Temporary health upgrades

Alternative storyline and world changes

Two new train stations

Two new achievements

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS:

The upgrade station found in the [spoiler]Central Core[/spoiler] now lets you purchase both upgrades. Previously, players would have to reload the game to purchase the other upgrade.

Minor improvements to the heat detection system - mainly regarding when the heat gauge refreshes between entering and exiting heated/normal rooms.

Added three new map tiles that won't affect completion percentage but will still be missing from the map, so you'll have to find them!

Deadzone slider to help with any joystick drift or overly sensitive joysticks.

Achievements can now be viewed in-game (especially beneficial on Switch).

And lastly, the memorial of our beloved speedrunner Schy can be found in the Last Bunker if you get there before their best time of 22m.24s.75

As always, thank you for your continued support, and happy holidays! ːorange_heartː