Major Update 2.2.332. Christmas and New Year in Wild Terra 2!

Strange rabbits and mysterious portals with bells have appeared all over Iteria. What is going on?

In the mountain gorge of the Winter Forest, the warlock Krampus and his demented elves decided to create bewitched toys - Black Rabbits (a symbol of 2023), the toys were supposed to reincarnate alive, steal Christmas gifts and naughty kids. The experiment was not entirely successful, most of the rabbits turned out to be white, some of them mutated (some of them many times), the toys refused to listen to their leader, but the warlock did not give up.

Krampus created portals throughout Iteria and sent rabbits to steal gifts and naughty children. The hermit Ragnara saw a portal in the forest, the elves of Krampus and his rabbits, and guessed everything. She told the residents of Hartfurt and they decided to teach Krampus a lesson by hiding branches, stones and other things that they didn’t really need under the guise of gifts. Therefore, stolen gifts can be anything!

Christmas event in Wild Terra 2!

It will be held from December 15 to January 10.

Winter Forest dungeon and new monsters

Portals to the Krampus Winter Forest and Evil White Rabbits appear throughout Iteria.

When skinning Evil rabbits, a Black Rabbit may appear, from which you can get Christmas balls and other holiday items. Black rabbits can have several stages, the further - the better the reward! Be careful, they can attack.

Added a rideable Black Rabbit (can be used on the Plague Island).

Demented elves can be found in the Winter Forest, as well as cutting down spruces and pines, bushes and stumps, as well as trees of the Plague Island.

Christmas rewards and buildings

Added Lost Gifts. Contain one random item (including resources, equipment, consumables, and more). If it's a quality item, then the quality will be 150!

Added Gingerbread Man (+500 Inspiration) and Baked Cinnamon Apple (+5000 Inspiration). Can be found in loot.

Added building a Festive table. Use with a Festive Dish to gain beneficial effects and replenish satiety.

Added building a Christmas tree. Next to it, you can create Christmas items with useful bonuses.

Brew candies and combine them into a sweet cane, create gifts, drink champagne and play snowballs!

During the event, you can also get a festive cloak and a Santa hat.

Ingredients for Christmas items can be found almost everywhere (godsends, chests, bosses, monster corpses).

Other improvements

Experience is now given when using Heal abilities.

Now the list of attacking bonuses will also display the total damage per second, the actual damage in battle, as well as the final chance and the amount of critical damage.

Now you can show items in chat. Drag the item into the chat window, or click on the item while holding Shift. By hovering over an item in chat, everyone will be able to see its characteristics.

Now when you hover over the equipment, you will see a comparison with the item worn (disabled by pressing Shift).

Now the Mill gives more flour from cereals.

Now, when creating things, increasing the lower quality threshold above 100% will more often give a master's mark.

A chest and a boss now always appear in the Mysterious hideout, but in addition to the Necromancer, you can also meet the Dwarf ambusher.

Crypts now have more rooms.

There are now more godsends in Brongart.

Balanced prices for buying ship sets, dwarven clothes, cheese, jerky.

Groom daily quests now give 5 cheese instead of 3.

Increased amount of hay to feed cows from 5 to 10.

Increased the amount of cabbage for feeding cows from 4 to 5.

Reduced getting eggs from nests.

Increased the production of feathers in the chicken coop from 1 to 5.

Added raw pig meat (obtained by butchering).

In the recipe for meat stew, cow meat is replaced with domestic pig meat.

In the meatloaf recipe, boar meat is replaced with domestic pig meat.

Guts have been added to the Wild Sausage recipe.

Increased the attack range of the Bat pet and other defender pets.

Added more animal and monster sounds.

Changed the sound of footsteps in the Mysterious Hideout.

Ploughman's ability can now be used with any wine.

Lumberjack's ability can now be used with any beer.

Increased the minimum amount of beet seeds received.

Fixes