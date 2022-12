An update? Must be one of those Christmas miracles ːchslimeː 2023 will be the year when Card Hog is coming out of Early Access, but for now... It's a pretty small update.

More character outfits

Updated certain card decorations

First "double" card (loop end Portal)

Wintery stuff

Small changes and fixes

Cheers and Happy Holidays in case we'll not see each other this month!