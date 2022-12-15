 Skip to content

Wrestling Empire update for 15 December 2022

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

Wrestling Empire update for 15 December 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10153704

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, as seasonal weather such as rain & snow is forecast in my games for the first time! There are also gifts large & small that you can actually open to reveal secret weapons, and the last event of each year now has fun with these festive gimmicks. To celebrate the World Cup at the same time, you may even see a few balls lying around with their own unique physics...

Speaking of physics, if you double-tap to either side with an agile wrestler you can now show off a graceful new cartwheel animation! You can even hone this skill in the gym by doing it over the blue mats to score a stat increase. v1.5.3 also fixes its fair share of bugs that were caused by too many particle FX or spawned objects. Hopefully, the chaos is more foolproof now:
http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf

