Reduced use of PC RAM memory (-1 GB). This also resulted in an increase in the game's initial load speed.
New feature:
Added "Retreat" command that orders ship to move to a closest safe sector.
Fixed living ferro-titan composite view.
Change energy carrier behavior: if a station has running power generator and the energy policy set to "Recharge Station", energy carriers will fill batteries fully (not just to 1K).
Fixed bug of overlapping 8 & 9 ship right click menu options.
Changed files in this update