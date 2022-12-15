 Skip to content

Final Upgrade update for 15 December 2022

1.0.0.13

Build 10153684

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reduced use of PC RAM memory (-1 GB). This also resulted in an increase in the game's initial load speed.

New feature:
Added "Retreat" command that orders ship to move to a closest safe sector.

Fixed living ferro-titan composite view.
Change energy carrier behavior: if a station has running power generator and the energy policy set to "Recharge Station", energy carriers will fill batteries fully (not just to 1K).
Fixed bug of overlapping 8 & 9 ship right click menu options.

