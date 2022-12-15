Share · View all patches · Build 10153684 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 11:39:09 UTC by Wendy

Reduced use of PC RAM memory (-1 GB). This also resulted in an increase in the game's initial load speed.

New feature:

Added "Retreat" command that orders ship to move to a closest safe sector.

Fixed living ferro-titan composite view.

Change energy carrier behavior: if a station has running power generator and the energy policy set to "Recharge Station", energy carriers will fill batteries fully (not just to 1K).

Fixed bug of overlapping 8 & 9 ship right click menu options.