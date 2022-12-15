-Add two new skeletons archer enemies.
-Added skeleton mage enemy.
-Added two new equipable bows.
-Necromancer skill now can spawn ranged skeletons.
-Player-summoned skeletons got buffed, but they cost one more mana per second.
Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 15 December 2022
Archer Skeletons
