Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 15 December 2022

Archer Skeletons

Build 10153656

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Add two new skeletons archer enemies.
-Added skeleton mage enemy.
-Added two new equipable bows.
-Necromancer skill now can spawn ranged skeletons.
-Player-summoned skeletons got buffed, but they cost one more mana per second.

