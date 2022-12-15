 Skip to content

Shelter 69 update for 15 December 2022

Shelter Screenshot Contest!

Welcome to First Screenshot Contest in Shelter69!

It's holiday season, and everyone wants to shine! The inhabitants of Shelter 69 are no exception, hence - we are decorating our bunker!
But that's not all!
To celebrate this special time, we have a competition, with Three days of VIP TIME and 300 Vault Coins as rewards, and these will go to not one, but twenty winners! Ten will be chosen on our Discord server, and another ten on Steam!

The rules are simple:
The competition lasts from December 15 to January 6.

Use this time to publish a screenshot showcasing your Shelter's holiday decorations.
It doesn't matter if you've been playing the game for a week, or from the very beginning!
All you need is to:

Submit the screen to our special Discord thread, or Add it to the "Screenshots" tab on the game's Steam page.
Remember to add a description reading “Contest Shelter69”!

Starting with January 7, we will choose the winners and submit appropriate posts on Discord and Steam within a week!
To receive the rewards, the winners will have to provide us with their Player ID's with us.
The competition launches simultaneously on Nutaku and Steam.
Good Luck and Have Fun - we await your holiday screens!

Check out our social media:

Facebook JNTGames
Facebook INTERMARUM
Twitter INTERMARUM
Instagram INTERMARUM

Depot 1905951
