Update #14 - Corvus is back!

Hi!

It's been a while since our last update, as we've been working hard on our latest game Army of Ruin, but we've finally finished an update we promised to do.

Today's update brings a new unlockable character, Corvus the Vampire. This mighty creature can feed from the vital energy of other beings, and he better do, as his life is constantly going down!

Corvus is unlocked by clearing a new quest that will show up on Chapter 6. It's a challenging one, so prepare your best gear!

New content: