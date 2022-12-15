 Skip to content

Ziggurat 2 update for 15 December 2022

Update #14 - Corvus is back!

Build 10153520

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

It's been a while since our last update, as we've been working hard on our latest game Army of Ruin, but we've finally finished an update we promised to do.

Today's update brings a new unlockable character, Corvus the Vampire. This mighty creature can feed from the vital energy of other beings, and he better do, as his life is constantly going down!

Corvus is unlocked by clearing a new quest that will show up on Chapter 6. It's a challenging one, so prepare your best gear!

New content:

  • Added Corvus the Vampire, unlockable via a special quest available on Chapter 6

