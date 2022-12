Share · View all patches · Build 10153441 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 12:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone!

This is a hotfix adressing some bugs that have appeared after launch.

The following issues have been fixed:

Starting a training session in the training hall could result in an infinate loading screen

A training course in the meadow was not displayed correctly on the map

See you around, hope you all have a great holiday!