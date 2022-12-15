Update 0.8.4515a

Fixed bug #958: Player website port 80 showing as closed with specific nmap code using Router.device_ports

Fixed game server exploit that allowed to access to any router configuration from Browser and save changes.

Fixed game server exploit that allowed to get any file in a machine ignoring the filesystem permissions using the Mail file attachments.

Fixed game server exploit that allowed the player's computer to be created with empty name and password.

Fixed game server exploit that allowed using invalid file names when compiling a script with CodeEditor or creating a folder from the UI.

Fixed game server exploit that allowed to set an invalid IP and gateway for a rental machine when using ConfigLan.

Fixed game server exploit that allowed connect to a wifi that is not in range using the UI.