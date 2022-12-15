Update 0.8.4515a

Changelog
-
Fixed bug #958: Player website port 80 showing as closed with specific nmap code using Router.device_ports
-
Fixed game server exploit that allowed to access to any router configuration from Browser and save changes.
-
Fixed game server exploit that allowed to get any file in a machine ignoring the filesystem permissions using the Mail file attachments.
-
Fixed game server exploit that allowed the player's computer to be created with empty name and password.
-
Fixed game server exploit that allowed using invalid file names when compiling a script with CodeEditor or creating a folder from the UI.
-
Fixed game server exploit that allowed to set an invalid IP and gateway for a rental machine when using ConfigLan.
-
Fixed game server exploit that allowed connect to a wifi that is not in range using the UI.
-
Fixed game server exploit that allowed scripts to run detached from a terminal.
Changed files in this update