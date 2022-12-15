 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grey Hack update for 15 December 2022

Update 0.8.4515a

Share · View all patches · Build 10153331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Fixed bug #958: Player website port 80 showing as closed with specific nmap code using Router.device_ports

  • Fixed game server exploit that allowed to access to any router configuration from Browser and save changes.

  • Fixed game server exploit that allowed to get any file in a machine ignoring the filesystem permissions using the Mail file attachments.

  • Fixed game server exploit that allowed the player's computer to be created with empty name and password.

  • Fixed game server exploit that allowed using invalid file names when compiling a script with CodeEditor or creating a folder from the UI.

  • Fixed game server exploit that allowed to set an invalid IP and gateway for a rental machine when using ConfigLan.

  • Fixed game server exploit that allowed connect to a wifi that is not in range using the UI.

  • Fixed game server exploit that allowed scripts to run detached from a terminal.

Changed files in this update

Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
  • Loading history…
Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
  • Loading history…
Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
  • Loading history…
Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link