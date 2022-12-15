Share · View all patches · Build 10153320 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 11:09:22 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! Here it comes...

THE WEEKLY UPDATE!

Se acercan eventos muy importantes para Hack and Slime, los próximos 16, 17 y 18 estaremos en Madrid, en Gamergy 2022, donde se podrá jugar a la última versión del juego. Tan solo unos días después comienzan las rebajas de invierno, en ellas hemos preparado una campaña de ventas un descuentos y premios.

Por eso queremos trabajar en la estabilidad de Hack and Slime y en la calidad de su Gameplay, puede resultar un poco aburrido para los jugadores más experimentados en nuestro juego, pero cuantos más mejor ¿no?

Thank you for playing Hack and Slime.

Remember that we are on Discord attentive to your suggestions at all times with a specific thread to report errors:

https://discord.com/invite/bullwaresoft

Changelog

An error has been corrected in the restart confirmation of skills and attributes in the instructor that put the information layer at 50% opacity.

An error has been corrected that allowed to hit Slime spawners with several skills even being destroyed.

An error has been corrected preventing the sound reproduction (IDLE) of the Slime spawners.

An error has been corrected that prevented the sound (IDLE) from the Slime spawners after being destroyed

The number of simultaneous enemies that can generate the Slimes spawner to 3 has been limited.

The number of enemies and part of the design in "The Hole" has been modified

Slime and Skeletons spawners have been added in "The Hole"

Re-Spawn times have been modified in the "The Sewers1, The Pit and The Sewers2" spawners "

Now the Skeletons spawner remains destroyed when leaving and entering Warpmazon.

The number of simultaneous enemies that can generate the Skeletons Spawner to 3 has been limited.

The attack distance of the enemy "Charman" has been modified.

Pending changes