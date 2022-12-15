Melatonin is OUT NOW for PC/Mac!

Available on PC/Mac for $14.99 USD. Get it within the new few weeks for a limited time 10% off discount! Feel free to report bugs and leave feedback on Steam discussion forums or post in the Offical Discord Server. It helps a lot if you could also leave a review on Steam.

Melatonin is fully compatible with Steam Deck and even includes a display mode calibrated for the Steam Deck screen in the settings menu. It is also available on the Epic Games Store and will be coming soon to the Nintendo Switch. Have fun!

Also wanted to put together a list of some of the things I'll be working on for post-release content. If you're looking for more content from Melatonin, here are some of the free new content and features currently planned.

Editor

Custom music support

Editor support for mashup/remix levels

Levels

Fun new twists on existing levels that I'll share more details on down the road

Accessibility

Input tests for calibration

Screen reader support

Localizations

Technical

16x10 support

General