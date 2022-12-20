Patch 0.212.9

Before the holiday season truly kicks off we have a few more bugs that we wanted to address! In this patch you can expect some adjustments to various crafting recipes, further fishing fixes, as well as tweaks to several Mistlands enemies. We also found a way to optimise the game to make your RAM a whole lot happier!

Abbreviated Patch Notes:

Tweaked mistlands gear recipes and stats

Ballista behaviour and recipe tweaks

Mistlands events, spawning and ai tweaks

Various balancing tweaks for comfort and fish

Fixed various animation, effect and gameplay issues

Music will fade out correctly for locations when continuous music is turned off

Optimised game assets to decrease RAM usage and game download size

Detailed Patch Notes:

Balancing & Tweaks:

Mistlands armour and shield recipes rebalanced and durability increased

Staffs have rebalanced recipes and stats

Ballista tweaks (Increased fire rate, sound effects added when shooting and losing sight of targets, tweaked targeting behaviour)

Ballista ammo recipes made cheaper

Mistlands Seeker event tweaked (It will no longer trigger in Meadows, Swamps, Mountains or Ocean. It will no longer spawn Seeker Soldiers and the amount of Seekers & Broods has been rebalanced)

Seeker AI tweaks (They should now circulate a bit and not be on the player constantly to give them some time to catch their breath)

Seeker Soldier and Gjall spawn rate tweaked (Was spawning quite frequently earlier. It’s now much similar to Troll spawns in Black Forest)

Comfort from different carpets no longer stacks

Gjall will now only shoot 1 projectile at a time instead of 2

Hare running speed slightly decreased

Tetra bait uses Fenring trophy instead of Ulv trophy

Fish in mountain caves will respawn correctly, and small additional lake added

Tuna also always takes ocean bait since it is in ocean as well

Fixes & Improvements: