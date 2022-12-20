Patch 0.212.9

Before the holiday season truly kicks off we have a few more bugs that we wanted to address! In this patch you can expect some adjustments to various crafting recipes, further fishing fixes, as well as tweaks to several Mistlands enemies. We also found a way to optimise the game to make your RAM a whole lot happier!
Abbreviated Patch Notes:
- Tweaked mistlands gear recipes and stats
- Ballista behaviour and recipe tweaks
- Mistlands events, spawning and ai tweaks
- Various balancing tweaks for comfort and fish
- Fixed various animation, effect and gameplay issues
- Music will fade out correctly for locations when continuous music is turned off
- Optimised game assets to decrease RAM usage and game download size
Detailed Patch Notes:
Balancing & Tweaks:
- Mistlands armour and shield recipes rebalanced and durability increased
- Staffs have rebalanced recipes and stats
- Ballista tweaks (Increased fire rate, sound effects added when shooting and losing sight of targets, tweaked targeting behaviour)
- Ballista ammo recipes made cheaper
- Mistlands Seeker event tweaked (It will no longer trigger in Meadows, Swamps, Mountains or Ocean. It will no longer spawn Seeker Soldiers and the amount of Seekers & Broods has been rebalanced)
- Seeker AI tweaks (They should now circulate a bit and not be on the player constantly to give them some time to catch their breath)
- Seeker Soldier and Gjall spawn rate tweaked (Was spawning quite frequently earlier. It’s now much similar to Troll spawns in Black Forest)
- Comfort from different carpets no longer stacks
- Gjall will now only shoot 1 projectile at a time instead of 2
- Hare running speed slightly decreased
- Tetra bait uses Fenring trophy instead of Ulv trophy
- Fish in mountain caves will respawn correctly, and small additional lake added
- Tuna also always takes ocean bait since it is in ocean as well
Fixes & Improvements:
- Stutter fix when walking left with hoe or hammer equipped
- Fixed animation issues on dual knives idle and block idle
- Fixed a lighting issue with fog in black forest
- Fixed an error while viewing a character in the main menu that has a fish in its inventory
- Fixed an issue that could cause the Mistlands boss to escape (Sorry, Your Grace)
- Spawned skeletons will unsummon correctly after rejoining a network game
- Find console command shows absolute position rather than offset
- Mating hens no longer sound like boars
- Correct effects will now be shown when placing marble bench and table
- Music will fade out correctly for dungeons and locations when continuous music is turned off
- Some locations that had looping music will now only be played once
- Various networking changes to solve connectivity issues when using crossplay
- Sounds, music, animations and textures have been optimised to save around 485 Mb of RAM and to decrease the download size of Valheim by approximately 420 Mb
