NosTale update for 15 December 2022

[15/12 - 17/12] Now in the NosMall: 66% discount on the NosMerchant Medal

Head on over to the NosMall from 15th December (11:00 AM CET) and pick up the discounted NosMerchant Medal: for a short time, you can get three medals for the price of one!

NosMerchant Medals

Grab the NosMerchant Medals now and make the deal of a lifetime! You have fantastic opportunities to list items as a merchant, while being able to grab bargains at any time.The medal grants you:

  • Access to the NosBazaar on all general maps
  • List up to 100 items simultaneously

Have fun!
The NosTale Team

