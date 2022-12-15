COMMUNITY ARTIST BUNDLE PROGRAM Y7S4: RETRODISASTER

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



The Community Artist Bundle Program is bringing yet another amazing bundle in Y7S4 in collaboration with Prime Gaming. This new edition has been designed by the talented Retrodisaster for the operator Ace! Starting December 14th, his operator bundle will be available to redeem for a limited time on the dedicated Rainbow Six Siege Prime gaming page.

With this program, we want to celebrate our amazingly creative and dedicated community artists and give them the chance to have their art styles represented in-game. Each chosen artist will have the opportunity to design a full set for an operator of their choice and the resulting bundles will become available for limited time during Year 7 and beyond.

Don't forget to have a look at our previous bundles if you haven't yet: SAU_SIEGE, Sunstark, FrAgMenT, Pericote, Shinosaaaaaaang, Siege Tales.

Retrodisaster's Ace Operator Bundle includes:

Uniform

Headgear

AK-12 weapon skin

Charm

HOW TO REDEEM THE BUNDLE

The Retrodisaster Operator Bundle will be available via Prime Gaming for a limited time, starting from December 14th.

Prime Gaming members will be able to claim this exclusive set for free. If you're not a Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial.

Here's how you can get these Prime Gaming offers:

Link your Ubisoft and Amazon accounts here.

Redeem the respective offer through Prime Gaming here.

Receive the content automatically in-game within 48 hours.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

In January 2020, Retrodisaster started posting Rainbow Six Siege-related artwork. Following the great response and feedback he received from the community, he was motivated to share more of his art on social media, and we are glad to see that he keeps on posting it to this day!

Through his sickly sweet and light-hearted comics, Retrodisaster wants to reproduce real interactions that he had with his friends and relatives, making the situations silly by giving his characters big eyes and keeping his usual pastel color palette.

As Ace is Norwegian, Retrodisaster wanted to show the operator's origins with a warm sweater, earmuffs, and the trapper hat that sits silly on his head. The details on Ace's outfit represent friendships and the people Retrodisaster had the opportunity to meet through the Siege community, those who encouraged him and gave him the motivation to draw even more. By adding those details in his bundle, he took the opportunity to show his appreciation for the community and the friends he has made during his journey as a Siege community artist.

To see more of Retrodisaster's work, go check his Twitter and Instagram) accounts.

FAQ

What is the Community Artist Bundle Program?

The Community Artist Bundle Program launched in Y6S1 and it brings operator bundles created by some of our most talented and dedicated Siege fan artists into the game.

I'm a Siege fan artist too - what can I do to get selected as well?

Given the length of our production cycle for in-game content, the fan artists for Year 7 have already been determined. However, we are always on the lookout for future participants. If your goal is to see your bundle in-game, continue showing us your passion and strive to be an outstanding member of the Siege community. We have multiple ways for our dedicated community artists to get more involved with the game, such as the Ubisoft Star Player Program.

How can I get the Y7S4 Retrodisaster Operator bundle?

Link your Ubisoft account with your Amazon account here and claim the Operator set through Prime Gaming starting from September starting from December 14th. After successfully redeeming the content, it will be available in your in-game inventory within 48 hours. Players must have Ace available as an operator.

Can I buy the Retrodisaster Operator Bundle with Renown or R6 Credits as well?

The Retrodisaster Operator Bundle is exclusive to Prime Gaming for a limited time only and can be obtained via the Prime Gaming offer as described above. Prime Gaming is included for free with Amazon Prime, and free trials are available for new users.

Will this offer be available on all platforms?

Yes, it can be redeemed on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Amazon Luna, and Google Stadia.

How long will this offer be available?

Following its release on December 14th, you have one month to claim this offer via Prime Gaming.

I don't see my rewards.

If you're having trouble redeeming your Retrodisaster Operator Bundle, please contact our support.

For more information about Prime Gaming, visit the Prime Gaming FAQ.