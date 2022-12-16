Display of “Northampton Saints” in the scout screen when clicking on one of the filter options has been fixed. It will now show Amateur, Semi-Pro etc...

Social media Discord linked fixed, it now takes you to RUTM3/4 Discord.

A crash loading a workshop database has been fixed. It will now copy player photos and club badges from the workshop item to the correct places for the game.

Please note, regarding workshop items with player photos, competitions and badges:-

When selecting NEW GAME. There are three boxes. 1 for the database, 1 for the badges and competitions, 1 for the photos. You can choose not to load player photos. It defaults to leaving the photos empty option. If you want to copy the new Photos with the database you have to select it in the photos box.