Experience the Next Chapter in the Epic Shadow of the Guild

The first major update for Shadow of the Guild includes a number of improvements and enhancements to the game. Some of the key updates are:

Enhanced animations in the rolling motion: We have improved the animations for the rolling motion, making it look more smooth and realistic.

Brand new speedrun mode: We have added a new speedrun mode to the game, allowing players to compete against each other to see who can complete the game in the fastest time.

Larger hitboxes: We have increased the size of the hitboxes in the game, making it easier to hit enemies and avoid attacks.

Other cool improvements in gameplay: In addition to the above changes, we have made a number of other improvements to the gameplay, including tweaks to the balance and overall polish of the game.

We hope these changes will provide a better and more enjoyable experience for players of Shadow of the Guild.