Snow Map Launch!

It's time chonkers!!!!

After the long wait, you can go have fun!

+many hats

+full controller support

+major optimizations in map1 for better performance

+steam cloud support

+6 achievement

-1 achievement (the bank one)

+30-60 minutes of snow map content!

+vertical camera

The old camera will remain in Map1 so compare them, and let me know what you think of the new camera! Tell me if it feels better, or if you prefer the old one and why!

Thanks to all of you wonderful people who left a review :) It helps new people find and trust the game!

Go have fun playing the Snow Map!