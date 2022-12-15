Updated to 1.74

A big update to Celtreos!

Major Game Controller Improvements

Controller inputs no longer have any movement lag, and they have been recalibrated to have more precision and more natural speed curves. While analog sticks are quite helpful, D-pads have also been tweaked to have two different responses when nudged in a direction vs. being held down. Note that this is all in addition to the ways you could already manage your ship speed in the game.

Some user interface elements have been given new controller button mappings so that they are quicker to activate.

Also, the button-mapping help in the main settings screen has been fixed to show correct button labels for PS4 or PS5 controllers.

Now Available for Apple TV

The game has been ported to tvOS so that it can run on an Apple TV!

New “Zero Score” Negative Item

Careful out there, even more hazards…now the red orb with a yellow zero “0” will temporarily prevent any kind of scoring!

Several enemies, bosses, backgrounds and explosion effects in the game look noticeably better!

Now Requires macOS 10.13 or Later

Unfortunately as time moves forward, Apple makes it difficult to continue supporting older Macs so this update requires at least macOS 10.13 “High Sierra” (all previous versions can run on macOS 10.12 “Sierra”).