To Patch a Butterfly

Hello, dear kremuvkers :).
It's been greasy lately. You have already crossed the threshold of 400 reviews and almost all of them to Melissa's color <3 ːsteamthumbsupː.
We messed up a bit again. This time we managed to:
- add music to cutscenes,
- add a note in confectionery saying when you can find Bomba there,
- add missing Vamela's voice overs,
- correct "Face Off" counter,
- replace the exo book with a washing machine manual,
- modify HUD options and enable HUD minimization,
- make it possible to remove graffiti in a house with a slot machine,
- fix audio bugs in cutscenes,
- add the ability to crouch,
- increase the sensitivity range of the pad,
- remove the inaccuracy after talking to Torpedo about the codes,
- enable to disable the radial menu on the pad,
- add more enemies and throwables in the final fight,
- fixed a bug that caused NPC conversations to go out of context when trying to interact during a conversation,
- change the place of the marker after defeating 15 shatanists in "El Clasico",
- add colliders to the wooden fences next to the gas station,
- add the sound of christianism growth,
- add the ability to disable the wheel with the selection of weapons / actions after turning it on on the pad,
- add the ability to zoom the view,
- improve teleportation lighting effects,
- reduce the HP of enemies and the prices of some products related to christianism,
- equalize the volume of footstep sounds,
- add audible sounds of NPC footsteps,
- correct the player's position on the map while in the car,
- add a hammer projectile sound,
- add new music to Nostramadus' bar,
- set the visibility of log elements depending on the context,
- allow you to change the language during the game,
- fix some logic errors in cutscenes.
ːpraisesunː
Changed files in this update