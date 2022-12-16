 Skip to content

Priest Simulator update for 16 December 2022

To Patch a Butterfly

Build 10152342

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, dear kremuvkers :).

It's been greasy lately. You have already crossed the threshold of 400 reviews and almost all of them to Melissa's color <3 ːsteamthumbsupː.

We messed up a bit again. This time we managed to:

  • add music to cutscenes,
  • add a note in confectionery saying when you can find Bomba there,
  • add missing Vamela's voice overs,
  • correct "Face Off" counter,
  • replace the exo book with a washing machine manual,
  • modify HUD options and enable HUD minimization,
  • make it possible to remove graffiti in a house with a slot machine,
  • fix audio bugs in cutscenes,
  • add the ability to crouch,
  • increase the sensitivity range of the pad,
  • remove the inaccuracy after talking to Torpedo about the codes,
  • enable to disable the radial menu on the pad,
  • add more enemies and throwables in the final fight,
  • fixed a bug that caused NPC conversations to go out of context when trying to interact during a conversation,
  • change the place of the marker after defeating 15 shatanists in "El Clasico",
  • add colliders to the wooden fences next to the gas station,
  • add the sound of christianism growth,
  • add the ability to disable the wheel with the selection of weapons / actions after turning it on on the pad,
  • add the ability to zoom the view,
  • improve teleportation lighting effects,
  • reduce the HP of enemies and the prices of some products related to christianism,
  • equalize the volume of footstep sounds,
  • add audible sounds of NPC footsteps,
  • correct the player's position on the map while in the car,
  • add a hammer projectile sound,
  • add new music to Nostramadus' bar,
  • set the visibility of log elements depending on the context,
  • allow you to change the language during the game,
  • fix some logic errors in cutscenes.

ːpraisesunː

