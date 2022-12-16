To Patch a Butterfly

Hello, dear kremuvkers :).

It's been greasy lately. You have already crossed the threshold of 400 reviews and almost all of them to Melissa's color <3 ːsteamthumbsupː.

We messed up a bit again. This time we managed to:

add music to cutscenes,

add a note in confectionery saying when you can find Bomba there,

add missing Vamela's voice overs,

correct "Face Off" counter,

replace the exo book with a washing machine manual,

modify HUD options and enable HUD minimization,

make it possible to remove graffiti in a house with a slot machine,

fix audio bugs in cutscenes,

add the ability to crouch,

increase the sensitivity range of the pad,

remove the inaccuracy after talking to Torpedo about the codes,

enable to disable the radial menu on the pad,

add more enemies and throwables in the final fight,

fixed a bug that caused NPC conversations to go out of context when trying to interact during a conversation,

change the place of the marker after defeating 15 shatanists in "El Clasico",

add colliders to the wooden fences next to the gas station,

add the sound of christianism growth,

add the ability to disable the wheel with the selection of weapons / actions after turning it on on the pad,

add the ability to zoom the view,

improve teleportation lighting effects,

reduce the HP of enemies and the prices of some products related to christianism,

equalize the volume of footstep sounds,

add audible sounds of NPC footsteps,

correct the player's position on the map while in the car,

add a hammer projectile sound,

add new music to Nostramadus' bar,

set the visibility of log elements depending on the context,

allow you to change the language during the game,

fix some logic errors in cutscenes.

ːpraisesunː