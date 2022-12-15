Play Release 109!

Welcome! The Catnip Games development team marks this monthly release of Shroud of the Avatar with new content and improvements. For Release 109 (R109), we offer a hidden Obsidian valley behind a maze of tunnels in Vikland.
For those wishing to participate in any community activities, upcoming one-time and recurring community events have been announced! Be sure to also review the Player Guide and Known Issues for additional information on recent changes and upcoming fixes.
News Announcements
- Explore Vikland’s Obsidian Valley!
- New Treasure-Hunting Trophies
- Release 109 Patch Notes
- Latest News and Q&A December Livestream
- Sales and Bonus Events
- Release 109 Subscriber Login Rewards
- January Login Rewards
For more details about this update, read the full article at the official Shroud of the Avatar website.
