Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 15 December 2022

V0.9515 Updates

Build 10152269

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes：
-Fixed the problem that the Berserker of Jackal Warrior triggered incorrectly under certain circumstances;
-Adjusted the content of the tablet "Beetle Bravery";
-Fixed the problem that the tablet "Madness" triggered incorrectly under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the problem of repeatedly obtaining legendary accessories;
-Fixed the displayed content of chestbags in the chestbags room;
-Fixed the problem that wrong equipment would be obtained in JackPot!
-Fixed some mistakes of description in translation.

