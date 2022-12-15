Bug fixes：
-Fixed the problem that the Berserker of Jackal Warrior triggered incorrectly under certain circumstances;
-Adjusted the content of the tablet "Beetle Bravery";
-Fixed the problem that the tablet "Madness" triggered incorrectly under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the problem of repeatedly obtaining legendary accessories;
-Fixed the displayed content of chestbags in the chestbags room;
-Fixed the problem that wrong equipment would be obtained in JackPot!
-Fixed some mistakes of description in translation.
Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 15 December 2022
V0.9515 Updates
Bug fixes：
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update