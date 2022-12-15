V0.9515 Updates

Bug fixes：

-Fixed the problem that the Berserker of Jackal Warrior triggered incorrectly under certain circumstances;

-Adjusted the content of the tablet "Beetle Bravery";

-Fixed the problem that the tablet "Madness" triggered incorrectly under certain circumstances;

-Fixed the problem of repeatedly obtaining legendary accessories;

-Fixed the displayed content of chestbags in the chestbags room;

-Fixed the problem that wrong equipment would be obtained in JackPot!

-Fixed some mistakes of description in translation.