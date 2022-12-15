 Skip to content

DAVE THE DIVER update for 15 December 2022

[Released - v0.6.1.593 Patch Notes]

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below & improve the overall game experience.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.593

◈ Update Details

[Improvements]

1) Save slot help message edited

  • Improved the save slot help message to help clarify as below
    'When you start a new game, all autosave files in progress will be overwritten. If you want to preserve your current data, please save manually while in game settings.'
[Bug Fixes]

FIXED – Price of fish not being displayed as intended in Fish Farm
FIXED – Marinca UI being displayed unusually in Sushi Restaurant
FIXED – Photo album UI being displayed unusually in Sushi Restaurant
FIXED – The unmatching sound effect of Gravity Launcher
FIXED – Other UI / font adjustments

◈ Notes

  • We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.
  • Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!
TF141-Mikhail alital / Veritas / Valkyre

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Thank you.

