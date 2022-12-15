[Released - v0.6.1.593 Patch Notes]

Greetings, Divers! 🐳

This is to inform you of an update that has been applied today to fix the issues below & improve the overall game experience.

◈ Updated Version: v0.6.1.593

◈ Update Details

[Improvements]

1) Save slot help message edited

Improved the save slot help message to help clarify as below

'When you start a new game, all autosave files in progress will be overwritten. If you want to preserve your current data, please save manually while in game settings.'

[Bug Fixes]

FIXED – Price of fish not being displayed as intended in Fish Farm

FIXED – Marinca UI being displayed unusually in Sushi Restaurant

FIXED – Photo album UI being displayed unusually in Sushi Restaurant

FIXED – The unmatching sound effect of Gravity Launcher

FIXED – Other UI / font adjustments

◈ Notes

We will update you through this notice if there are changes to the details.

Please update DAVE THE DIVER on Steam to the latest version for changes to be applied.

Thanks to all Divers who reported issues besides the below!

TF141-Mikhail alital / Veritas / Valkyre

The team is constantly checking the feedback and bug reports on the Steam community and Discord, so if you find any please let us know.

Thank you.