FOUNDATION UPDATE: A STEP CLOSER TO ETERNITY

Morning everyone, brothers and sisters!

Thanks to our wonderful alpha players, and to our passionate and efficient development team, we can announce that all content tested in the last few months is now ready to appear in the main branch of the game. And since we’d hate to keep you waiting any longer, here it is — the long-expected Foundation Update!

All those who have followed our latest announcements already know what this patch includes, but we'll make a little reminder for the new players:

NEW FEATURES

Foundation Stage’s early phase is now ready for cultivators to breakthrough!

Ride your sword to explore secret areas located in the Flower Mystic Realm and the Blazing Sands Mystic Realm.

Unlock the Rare Plants System by getting seeds from the new Blazing Sands Mystic Realm.

STORY CONTENT

Learn about Brother Xie’s rebuilding plan for the Guiyun Sect and help him go ahead with it!

Character stories for Yang Ziqin and Ji Yaohua are now available.

Ask Zuo Li and Lin Wanxi to join the Guiyun Sect.

Explore the Lianyun Peak and the Blessed Land.

Discover the new monsters living in each mystic realm.

The new sect level, Thriving With Each Passing Day, will let you unlock the new trade routes to Yishan Town and Mechanism Town.

Unlock a new trade route at the Blazing Sands Ridge after defeating the Hot Sand Mystic Realm's big boss.

New fishing spot in Flowery Mystic Realm and Blessed Land

COMBAT & TRAINING

New sect facility: Training Ground.

Brother Xie will teach you new spells with the new Skill Training System after the Training Ground has been rebuilt. Some of them change when reaching a certain power level!

The Alchemy System and the Artifact System will be available to unlock from the Lianyun Peak.

DAILY LIFE IN THE MISTY VALLEY

You can now visit Mu Xia, Wei Hong, You Jinhe, and Song Yantong’s rooms at the sect headquarters.

Left side field of Mystic Valley is now open for farming.

New furniture sets: Misty Rain Set, Heroine Set, Mechanism Set, Wish Set, Graceful Set.

Get 3 new plants from Yishan Town.

3 new Lucky Fish specimens are ready to redeem.

Unlock 9 new cooking recipes to delight the sect members!

Last but not least, we’re glad to announce that Immortal Life has joined the Steam Trading Card system. Starting today, all players will be able to unlock 3 unique profile backgrounds and 6 chibi emotes to use in your chats with friends. These emotes are also available to download for free in this link – we can’t wait to see you using them on Discord and Telegram! ːchenyuanzhouː

Have a very productive day in the Misty Valley!

2P Games & YiFang Studio

Need help? Please find our latest added Immortal life FAQ for helping you with the problems like Game Save and other bugs you might meet.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2900840549

If you find any bugs, please feel free to join our Discord Community for submitting the bugs you meet <3