Version 2.2.0: New "Slash" Primary Type, Buffed Melee, QOL, and more!

Melee weapon types are now split into two categories "direct" and "slash".
Direct is the previous melee type and slash is a new close-ranged aoe slash!
Sword and bomb cursors have been converted to the new "slash" type.
Direct melee is also buffed! The aoe, non-crit portion of direct attacks has been increased in size from 35 to 55 (that's in pixels)! That makes it a lot easier to hit enemies!
QOL
- Skill tree buffs now display the name of the tree above the upgrade
- Amulet text now changes color based on the rarity of the amulet
- Pressing escape while in a match now allows you to pause and return to the main menu
- Ghost is faster, and his teleport no longer cancels his phase state, but he deals normal damage
- Tank deals normal damage, but has a better dash
- Movement ability cooldown is now displayed by a fadeout of the ring underneath the player
- OSIRIS now moves faster and is no longer affected by any knockback, but his health starts out lower and scales less over time
- Rocket Tree rocket duration from 2.25 to 2.0 seconds
- Double Whammy audio is now compressed to prevent spiking with sword cursor special
- Fixed some terminal problems with heal and special not looping if your health or special meter was full
- Also changed heal and special to be accessible even when health and special meters are full
- Removed the multiply command
Bugfixes
Fixed an issue where Ghost could crash the game
Fixed an issue where Tank was invulnerable
Improved performance with health and special regen (not needed, but was part of a small fix)
Fixed an issue where OSIRIS Guardian cubes were immune to damage
Fixed an issue where stacking the diamond amulet ability with the red cube explosion could lag the game
Adjusted dropped frames low graphics trigger to be a bit more lenient
Changed files in this update