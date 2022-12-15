Version 2.2.0: New "Slash" Primary Type, Buffed Melee, QOL, and more!

Share · View all patches · Build 10151747 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 06:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Melee weapon types are now split into two categories "direct" and "slash".

Direct is the previous melee type and slash is a new close-ranged aoe slash!

Sword and bomb cursors have been converted to the new "slash" type.

Direct melee is also buffed! The aoe, non-crit portion of direct attacks has been increased in size from 35 to 55 (that's in pixels)! That makes it a lot easier to hit enemies!

QOL

Skill tree buffs now display the name of the tree above the upgrade

Amulet text now changes color based on the rarity of the amulet

Pressing escape while in a match now allows you to pause and return to the main menu

Ghost is faster, and his teleport no longer cancels his phase state, but he deals normal damage

Tank deals normal damage, but has a better dash

Movement ability cooldown is now displayed by a fadeout of the ring underneath the player

OSIRIS now moves faster and is no longer affected by any knockback, but his health starts out lower and scales less over time

Rocket Tree rocket duration from 2.25 to 2.0 seconds

Double Whammy audio is now compressed to prevent spiking with sword cursor special

Fixed some terminal problems with heal and special not looping if your health or special meter was full

Also changed heal and special to be accessible even when health and special meters are full

Removed the multiply command

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where Ghost could crash the game

Fixed an issue where Tank was invulnerable

Improved performance with health and special regen (not needed, but was part of a small fix)

Fixed an issue where OSIRIS Guardian cubes were immune to damage

Fixed an issue where stacking the diamond amulet ability with the red cube explosion could lag the game

Adjusted dropped frames low graphics trigger to be a bit more lenient