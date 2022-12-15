Emergency Server Maintenance: 12.15.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 10151692 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 05:39:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Ballers,

We will be conducting an Emergency Server Maintenance today, December 15, 2022.

Please be informed that this maintenance is for ALL platforms (PS4, XBOX, Steam).

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

Maintenance Duration:

12/15 00:00 - 01:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

-New Downlodable Patch to fix following issue:

Fixing Ranked Mode Open Hour Fixing Swan Outfit (Feamle) Dress Texture Issue Fixing Donation Event Support Progress Bar Fixing Minor Store Issue

============================================

Thank you for your patience and understanding.