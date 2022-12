This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone, the game finally launched into Early Access today!

If you encounter any problems or suggestions, please let us know! I hope you have a good time!

The save file of the demo version will be carried forward.

If you find that there is no inheritance, you can try to transfer the archive:

C:\Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\DuskDogStudio\Portal Dungeon_Demo\SaveData.sav

↓↓↓↓

C:\Users\username\AppData\LocalLow\DuskDogStudio\Portal Dungeon\SaveData.sav

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1679220/_/