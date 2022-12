Share · View all patches · Build 10151561 · Last edited 15 December 2022 – 05:13:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We hope you're enjoying the Winter Wonderland season! We're enjoying the snow but also looking forward to exciting new things in 2023. =D Happy holidays!

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, etc.:https://recroom.com/community

We love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think.