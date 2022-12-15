 Skip to content

Legend of Kendor update for 15 December 2022

Hot Fix

Build 10151543 · Last edited by Wendy

Hitting the NPC at the tavern caused a crash.

The update is already uploaded on the Steam.

It will be updated approximately in 10 minutes.

Sorry about the inconvenience.

