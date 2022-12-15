Early Access Released! - Ragnarok: Fallen Legends

Hi everyone!

Greetings from Cultivation Studio! We're thrilled to be releasing the game finally!

Did you get a chance to try the demo earlier? Based on the content in the demo version, we've completed "Sealing Anomalies" mode in the EA version, and also added 3 new sets of items.

The EA version also supports 2 multiplayer modes, including a 2V2 mode, and the Rebellious Gods mode (random Roles). These two modes only support PvE for now, and we're expecting to finish development for PvP gameplay this month.

The current version has 24 diety characters and 24 pets, which can be unlocked through the achievement system. More characters are in development, and we're planning to make the Roguelike Boss a playable character this month.

In the following months, we plan to add more Roguelike items, more characters and cards, and introduce a scoring system for PVP gameplay. There're also plans to add voices and sounds effects to all the characters (if we could make it until then).

Try out the game which is now at a discounted $0.89! Thank you for the support! Your feedback will be vital to help us make the game better - Join us on Discord for more discussion!