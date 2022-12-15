Patch 0.0.6D

- Drivable vehicles now spawn in random locations (EXPECT BUGS, FIXES TO COME! - RESET your keybindings in the settings menu!)
- Fishing has arrived
- Holiday items added to loot table
- Magazines now have a chance to contain random amounts of ammo when spawned
- Backpacks and containers now contain random items when spawned on the ground
- Loading screen added
- New collectibles
- New helmets
- All randomly spawned interior items can now be damaged by melee to enable pickup (previously, melee didn't damage randomly spawned metal items)
- Logging in inside someone else's base claim will now move you to a start location
- Bunny Ears changed to accessory slot item
- Many build parts can now be rotated on the wall and on the ground
- Free build stairs collision adjusted
- Item consume system performance rework
- Set Down items should now display in the correct rotation on most surfaces
- Added 'Reset To Default' button to the controls menu
- Vault / Mantle is now rebindable in the keybinds menu
- Air drop boxes should be visible from farther away now
- Bullet damage to concrete increased since it's now immune to melee
- Changes to pickup support check when picking up free build base parts (you can now pick up parts that might destroy other parts of your base if they aren't properly supported, but parts should no longer become not able to be picked up)
- Changes to stop resources from respawning in to your build parts
- Interaction math adjusted
- Interaction distance adjusted
- Melee aim trace range adjusted
- Zombie Runners can't get quite as up in your face as they did previously
- Added cooldown timers to the Hot Dog cart and the Water Cooler
- Adjusted item spawn settings when crafting completes with no space in inventory remaining to hopefully prevent items disappearing
- Game load improvements
- Save game adjustments
- Server performance adjustments
- Dedicated servers now start their sessions after loading faster than before
- Language selection added to settings menu under Game instead of setting it by default based on operating system
Note about the vehicles:
There is absolutely going to be some kinks to work out with the new vehicles. I'm asking for some patience as we go through the Holidays to expect bugs, laugh when they occur, report them, and wait for some fixes! They will get much better over the next few months.
Updates on the horizon...
- Interior spawning expansion; many, many more build parts and random spawned interiors, most buildings on the map should have semi-unique interior spawns with stuff to loot and search for
- More vehicle options
- More guns, including shotguns
- Better animations for most activities like fishing, driving, etc
