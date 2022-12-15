Patch 0.0.6D

Drivable vehicles now spawn in random locations (EXPECT BUGS, FIXES TO COME! - RESET your keybindings in the settings menu!)

Fishing has arrived

Holiday items added to loot table

Magazines now have a chance to contain random amounts of ammo when spawned

Backpacks and containers now contain random items when spawned on the ground

Loading screen added

New collectibles

New helmets

All randomly spawned interior items can now be damaged by melee to enable pickup (previously, melee didn't damage randomly spawned metal items)

Logging in inside someone else's base claim will now move you to a start location

Bunny Ears changed to accessory slot item

Many build parts can now be rotated on the wall and on the ground

Free build stairs collision adjusted

Item consume system performance rework

Set Down items should now display in the correct rotation on most surfaces

Added 'Reset To Default' button to the controls menu

Vault / Mantle is now rebindable in the keybinds menu

Air drop boxes should be visible from farther away now

Bullet damage to concrete increased since it's now immune to melee

Changes to pickup support check when picking up free build base parts (you can now pick up parts that might destroy other parts of your base if they aren't properly supported, but parts should no longer become not able to be picked up)

Changes to stop resources from respawning in to your build parts

Interaction math adjusted

Interaction distance adjusted

Melee aim trace range adjusted

Zombie Runners can't get quite as up in your face as they did previously

Added cooldown timers to the Hot Dog cart and the Water Cooler

Adjusted item spawn settings when crafting completes with no space in inventory remaining to hopefully prevent items disappearing

Game load improvements

Save game adjustments

Server performance adjustments

Dedicated servers now start their sessions after loading faster than before

Language selection added to settings menu under Game instead of setting it by default based on operating system

Note about the vehicles:

There is absolutely going to be some kinks to work out with the new vehicles. I'm asking for some patience as we go through the Holidays to expect bugs, laugh when they occur, report them, and wait for some fixes! They will get much better over the next few months.

Updates on the horizon...