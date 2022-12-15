 Skip to content

Flight Of Nova update for 15 December 2022

[build 760.025] - Sky Cargo Carriers

Share · View all patches · Build 10151303 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added - 2 new types of Sky Cargo Carriers (Toledo and Bulken)
Added - Docking feature with all sky big ships
Added - 14 new missions involving these sky cargo ships in Sector 84
Added - 19 new missions involving these sky cargo ships at Montes Pera.
Added - Option to disable the automatic landing gear
Added - Keybind for landing gear
Added - Audio option ‘Cockpit Ambience’ volume slider
Updated - Landing gear sound fx
Fixed - Blue ring position offset glitch on landed vessels
Fixed - Glitch where it was possible to deliver a non-existing cargo
Fixed - Continuous sound loop of cockpit alert during game pause
Fixed - Dockport camera positions at Fenton, Alcoutim, Montana, Dably

Changed files in this update

Flight Of Nova Content Depot 1069191
  • Loading history…
