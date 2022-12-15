[build 760.025] - Sky Cargo Carriers

Added - 2 new types of Sky Cargo Carriers (Toledo and Bulken)

Added - Docking feature with all sky big ships

Added - 14 new missions involving these sky cargo ships in Sector 84

Added - 19 new missions involving these sky cargo ships at Montes Pera.

Added - Option to disable the automatic landing gear

Added - Keybind for landing gear

Added - Audio option ‘Cockpit Ambience’ volume slider

Updated - Landing gear sound fx

Fixed - Blue ring position offset glitch on landed vessels

Fixed - Glitch where it was possible to deliver a non-existing cargo

Fixed - Continuous sound loop of cockpit alert during game pause

Fixed - Dockport camera positions at Fenton, Alcoutim, Montana, Dably