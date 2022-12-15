v0.946: Your GameDev is Experiencing Technical Difficulties

This update has been delayed by the fact that I've been seriously ill for the past month- first severe Covid 19, then an opportunistic lung infection, followed by my lungs just being stupid jerks because they are stupid jerks. If you want to hear all the gory details (and trust me, it gets gory) you can join the GearHead Discord.

The big new feature this time around is procedural cutscenes. Basically, this means that the cutscenes will be tailored specifically for your character's history and lancemate relations. Right now there's only one- the intro you get when entering Wujung for the first time in DeadZone Drifter. In the future, I intend to replace more of the old-style hardcoded cutscenes with procedural ones.

This release also improves pistols in personal scale combat. All pistols now have the Linked Fire attribute, so if you have two of the same pistol equipped you can fire with both of them at once. Plus, as usual there are a number of bug fixes. Thank you to everyone who has submitted bug reports and feature requests.

Here's the complete list of changes: