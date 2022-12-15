 Skip to content

Legend of Kendor update for 15 December 2022

Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10151209 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Now the certain shopper sells new items.

  • Before the players enter the tutorial level, the door will show the text, "TUTORIAL"

  • The players' character will keep yelling in the tutorial to remind players that they are in the tutorial level.

  • The Dragon has her proper health. It can be changed again later.

  • New items' descriptions are not yet translated.

  • Japanese translation will be available in January.

  • Steam Achievements and leaderboard development are in progress.

Please report any bug or crash in the Steam Community.
Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

