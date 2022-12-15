Game Update
-
Now the certain shopper sells new items.
-
Before the players enter the tutorial level, the door will show the text, "TUTORIAL"
-
The players' character will keep yelling in the tutorial to remind players that they are in the tutorial level.
-
The Dragon has her proper health. It can be changed again later.
-
New items' descriptions are not yet translated.
-
Japanese translation will be available in January.
-
Steam Achievements and leaderboard development are in progress.
Please report any bug or crash in the Steam Community.
Thanks for playing!
Changed files in this update