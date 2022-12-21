Kaz's Adventure | Major Update #2 Is Now Out!

Another Major Update For Kaz's Adventure With Its Main Focus Being Expanding The CO-OP Mode Introduced In The First Major Update, This Update Adds A Second World To CO-OP Themed Around Mountains, The Update Also Fixes Some Bugs From The CO-OP Mode Like Death Barriers Being To Low For Either Player 1 Or 2 And CO-OP World 1 Level 6 Having A Chance Of Not Knowing You Hit The Flag!

A New Version Of The Game Is Now Out Called Kaz's Adventure: Festive Edition, Its Accessed By Entering The Passcode "Christmas2022" Into The Beta Branches, The Version Of The Game Is The Same But Includes A New Long Level Called "Festive Town" Which Is A New Environment & Theme With Fun New Music And Challenges, The Mode Is Out Now And You Can Play It Whenever And Forever Even After Christmas! {NOTE: Kaz's Adventure: Festive Edition Will Not Receive Any Updates Or The Next Major Update After Release!}

This Is 2/3 Of The Major Updates, Major Update 3 Will Not Be CO-OP Related But Something Kaz's Adventure 2 Related, So Far Kaz's Adventure Has Over Performed From What I Expected And I Truly Thank Every Person Who Has Played Kaz's Adventure, If You Haven't Already Make Sure To Check Out Kaz's Adventure 2's Store Page And Maybe Consider Wishlisting It, We Have Spent Tons Of Time Making Sure The Issues Of The First Game Our Fixed Like The Issue Of Focus On Story And Lack Of Animations For Characters And UI And A New Level Of Quality Is Reached!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2147030/Kazs_Adventure_2_Lost_Souls/

Patch Notes: