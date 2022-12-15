Sigil of the Magi v0.0.4 Patch Notes

v0.0.4 Patch Notes Are Here!

[hr] [/hr]

Poison

Due to feedback on how lacking the Poison status effect has been, all cards that inflict Poison have been buffed to inflict more Poison. While some of these buffs may seem like they're just a slight increase in number, do bear in mind that Poison is cumulative and they can add up fast. I will continue to monitor the effectiveness of Poison after this patch.

The Witch's passive ability now inflicts 3 Poison onto adjacent enemies instead of 2.

[hr] [/hr]

Character Adjustments

Guild of Shadows

Some changes have been made to the Guild of Shadows' starting deck to give them more tools to get going.

BOUNTY HUNTER

The Bounty Hunter's "Crossbow" has been changed to "Hook and Cut" to give her an innate option to control enemy units. Since both the Bounty Hunter and the Rogue are primarily melee attackers, the ability to reel an enemy unit in feels like it ought to be available from the get-go.

"Hook and Cut" range has also been extended from 2-3 to 2-4. The upgraded version will have unlimited range.

ROGUE

Since the Guild of Shadows are a team that relies on having a synergistic deck, the Rogue's "Guard" has been changed to "Safeguard" to give the team an inherent discard effect.

"Safeguard" has also been changed to cost 0 Mana and the amount of armor it gives has been reduced.

"Hook and Cut" and "Safeguard" will be removed from the card reward pool since they are now starter cards. New cards will replace them in a future update.

[hr] [/hr]

NPC Alterations

Bosses