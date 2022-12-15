 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stationeers update for 15 December 2022

Hot Fix v0.2.3742.18161

Share · View all patches · Build 10150823 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Today we're doing a quick patch that brings a new low level multiplayer implementation. This change should mean that the network performance is better and connectivity should improve in some situations.
The larger issues around connecting to servers is an ongoing task that is actively being worked on.

Due to time constraints, we omitted the 3x1 hangar door from the previous update but we're taking this opportunity to add it.

Dismounting ladders had a bug caused by the changes to the movement controller and this has also been fixed.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 10150823
Stationeers Content Depot 544551
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link