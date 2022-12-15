Noble Fates 0.27.0.0.28 Released!

Hotfix
Fix for crash related to visitors
Performance
Fix a increasingly bad performance caused by misplaced items
Move
Show whether an item is going to be moved```Restart the game and steam if you're having problems!
