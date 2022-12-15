Beta Mode Update [12/14/2022]

Hey everyone,

Today's update is mostly focused on fixing some bugs that were discovered in our latest release. Please note that this is likely our final update until the new year. Happy holidays, everyone!

KNOWN ISSUES

IPS stages are not consistent when detonating Parting Gift near the start of a combo.

Parting Gift may stick to the point character on block if a nearby assist character is also touching it.

Detonating a Parting Gift while the victim is being thrown causes the bomb to explode in the wrong location when the throw releases.

MISC

Tweaked Ms. Fortune's newest palette to better resemble the Webtoon design.

Fixed a bug where some controllers were not properly identified as PS4 style controllers, leading to unexpected control bindings. This may require a remapping of combat inputs for some players to fully resolve the issue.

Fixed a bug where some controllers could have duplicated inputs and appear in controller lists twice.

Fixed a bug where Eliza's staff would errantly appear when she was thrown by Fukua's air throw.

Fixed a name being spelled incorrectly on the chalkboard on Dahlia's new stage.

Added Dahlia's stage music to the music player in the Art Gallery.

BLACK DAHLIA

Updated command list and tutorial text to reflect the correct inputs for "Last Call" (Super Reload) and Empowered Throw.

Fixed a bug where using Girl's Night as a Blockbuster Ensemble (DHC) would spend an 3 bars if available instead of costing 2.

Tweaked palette #2 empower colors.

Fixed unfinished and sketchy frames when Dahlia bounces off the ceiling when getting hit by another Dahlia's Buck Shot (H).

(... On that note, Dahlia's unfinished and sketchy frames should now all be colored a bright debug pink to make them easier to spot. If you see any sketchy frames please continue to report them as bugs. Thank you!)

(Build version 3.5.7)