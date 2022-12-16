Bravery & Greed l The Spider Queen Update

Hey Adventurers!

Did someone say... new update? ⚔️

Yes, we've pushed a new update live! This includes lots of bug fixes, changes, and a new boss!

Dungeons 🏰

Added a new Boss to the Ice Caves! After clearing the main level of the Ice Caves, you will face either Frostfang, or the newly introduced Desydera. Her special movements and magic attacks will keep you on your toes! 🕷️✨

The difficulty scaling of the extra levels from The Moon has been reworked to grow exponentially The level of challenge will feel similar for the first few extra levels, but as you progress monsters will scale more drastically in health, damage, speed and numbers. Put into action your best builds to take on this new challenge!

Added 7 new HUB rooms

Added 3 new Puzzle/Trial rooms

Added 12 new Dungeon Sections variations

The dungeons of Bravery and Greed are ever-expanding! We are continuously adding new content to keep the feeling of discovery fresh.

Due to under-the-hood changes, resuming a run in progress that was saved from the last version of the game will not be possible between versions 1.01 and 1.02a. As always all other data will be kept intact, and we aim to avoid this issue for future version changes.

Classes ⚔️

Rogue 🏹

All basic ground Dagger Attacks, all ground Arrow attacks and Stealth activation can now be roll-cancelled earlier

Aerial attacks can now be hit-cancelled much earlier into each-other

Reduced the pushback distance on the 4th hit of the basic combo as well as on Aerial Down+Attack

Aerial Down+Attack no longer automatically passes-through platform. You can still passthrough platforms if you hold Down while the move is active

Increased the damage of Thousand Blades (Up+Attack) from 40 to 50 per hit, and 220 to 250 for the final hit

The Rogue’s Life Perk Hunter’s Aim is now much more effective at aiming towards targets, especially in area with low ceiling

Warrior 🛡️

All basic ground Attacks and the Focused Strike (Hold Attack) can now be roll-cancelled earlier

Aerial attacks can now be hit-cancelled much earlier into each-other

In PVP only, blocking now depletes Stamina at a faster rate

Wizard 🧙‍♂️

All Elemental Commands, Shield (Down+Attack) and ground Elemental Summoning can now be roll-cancelled earlier

Amazon ⚔️

All basic ground Sword Attacks and the Turnaround Attack can now be roll-cancelled earlier

Aerial attacks can now be hit-cancelled much earlier into each-other

Aerial Up+Attack now has a faster startup, a better hitbox and changes to the trajectory it launches enemies at to allow improved combos

Slightly reduced the distance travelled on the 3rd hit of the basic combo

Increased the cancel speed between the 2nd and 3rd hit of the basic combo

Changes have been made to all Classes to allow most ground attacks to be cancelled into Rolls at anytime, granting better opportunities to react to enemy attacks. Additionally, aerial attacks can be chained into each other faster, allowing for more combos!

Balance

Monsters 🐺

Adjusted Frostfang’s main attack hitbox to be more easily avoided by jumping and reduced its damage (300 -> 275)

Slightly improved the startup speed of Joknar’s flamethrower attack

Increased Joknar’s and Melghor’s base HPs (12 000 -> 14 000 and 15 000 -> 17 500)

Added a telegraphed animation to the Troglodyte, Animated Armor and Possessed Armor’s basic attacks

We’ve added visible startup animations to a few enemy attacks to make them more fair. Good reactions will be rewarded and allow you to dodge or even counter their attacks!

Arcana 🃏

Explosions from The Sun do not hit Followers anymore and their damage can be mitigated by Abilities that reduce damage taken from Traps

Critters and Bosses no longer create explosions from The Sun

Explosions from The Sun now do 50 less damage during the first level, but will scale to higher damage values in harder levels

Damage from Death will scale to higher damage values in harder levels

The Fight time limits associated to The Chariot have been lowered

The bonuses provided by an Elite monster (Arcanum: Justice) have been reworked

Previously, the Elite itself gained +20% damage and +50% health, and provided a +15% speed aura to all monsters in the room while it was alive. Now, the Elite itself gains +100% health, and provides a +20% speed and +20% defense aura to all monsters in the room while it is alive

We’re making adjustments to Arcana to balance their effects at various stages of the game. This goes alongside the major change to The Moon in making the end-game a much more difficult challenge!

Perks & Gear 🏅



The additional chance for a Chest to drop Gear for each additional player in a multiplayer game has been increased from 25% to 35% per additional player

The Life Perk Sharing is Caring now properly shares heals received with both Allies and Followers

Reduced heal share ratio (25% -> 15%)

Life-leech from Soul Leech (Wizard + Darkness) has been reduced (40% +30%/lvl to 30% +15%/lvl)

Reduced the amount of life drained by Absorption Aura (Unholy Chaplet) from 20~25 to 15~20

Immortal Flesh (Amulet of the Lich King) has been changed to only grant temporary HP from HP loss instead of from the full damage received

Improved the scaling of Plague (Blighted Gauntlets)

Improvements 🧰

Added functions to quickly add/remove Arcana, and save/restore your favorite sets!

In Horde Mode, waves now automatically progress. The previous operation mode (using the lever to trigger the next wave) can be restored by disabling “Auto mode”

Temporary HP is now kept when going from a Dungeon to a Boss level

Added a “Total Playtime” display in the Log

Added an option in the Video settings to reduce strobing/blinking effects

The setting to show Player Outlines during Fights will now be enabled by default. It can be disabled in the Video options

Slimes can now also spawn on the 3rd Level

Follower Mages that have never been freed now have a much higher chance to appear

Garlukk might now be more generous when freed

Tweaked the color of Follower healthbars to make them easier tell apart from the players’

Added visual effects to Magic Block Sockets

Bug Fixes 🛠️

Fixed an issue where negative luck would cause players to be extremely lucky in online games

Fixed an issue where runs that acquired exceptionally large amounts of gold would not be counted properly

Fixed an issue that caused Garlukk to sometimes be freed as a Friendly Follower when attacked

Fixed an issue that caused Hell’s Maw to not properly show its surfacing animation to Client players in online games

Fixed the description of the Flow ability (Gloves of Flow)

Fixed the description of the Lifeforce Sap ability (Gloves of Sharing)

Fixed an issue that could cause Clones from Mirror Image/Evil Twin (Wand of the Mirror/Staff of the Dark Side) to prevent players from using the wand again

Fixed a visual issue when picking up a Rune while a Clone is active

Fixed the “I Feel Dizzy” Achievement not displaying the proper description on the Steam UI

That's all for now, Adventurers! Once again, thank you for all your feedback as we continue to improve Bravery & Greed. We'd love to know what you think of all the balance changes, improvements and the new Boss - so do leave your feedback here in either our General Discussions here on Steam, or on our Discord!

