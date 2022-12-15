Gingerbread Mines

From everyone at Facepunch, we'd all like to wish you a Merry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone!

The Christmas Event is once again live! If you haven't been around for this before, here's what you can expect:

Every once in a while you will hear the sound of jingle bells. Run outside and look for a gift! Two gifts are spawned per player, in a radius of about 40m from where you are standing. Run up and bash it open to receive your Christmas presents. They come in three sizes: small, medium, and large. If you have enough small presents stashed, you can "trade up" to a medium or large. The contents of each present vary, but you'll find a mix of resources, weapons, and candy.

Once again, you will be able to find Santa hats and reindeer antlers, both of which can be worn and provide a decent amount of protection. There’s also a lickable candy cane club, and two types of stockings. If you hang a stocking inside your base when the jingle bells ring the stocking will fill up with loot. The larger stocking has a higher chance for better items and both last around 5-10 refills.

The advent calendar is a craftable deployable available to everyone during the Christmas event. Once placed you can claim an in-game surprise once every in-real-life day.

The Christmas event ends on January 5th @ 19:00GMT

Have fun!

Run, run fast as you can, the gingerbread men are coming! Gingerbread houses have mysteriously started appearing throughout the world, leading to an underground dungeon, smelling a little like grandma's baking, but be careful, it's not going to be a cakewalk if you enter!

Server owners can adjust the portal count using the xmasdungeon.xmaspopulation convar.

Today we're releasing a "cool" new item pack to the permanent item store, the Ice King pack! The pack includes three reskins:

Ice Throne Chair, Ice Facemask, & Ice Chestplate

A throne fit for the king of the north!

This pack will be available on the item store. The Ice Throne is a reskin of the chair item.

We have brought some items from previous years, now purchasable from the Rust Item Store.

The festive garland pack now includes a double door garland. If you've already purchased this pack you'll now be able to craft this item.

We are excited to announce Rust's second Rustmas base decorating competition!

We're looking for the best festive base Rust has ever seen!

I know a few of you are going to go ham on this! Hoping this Rustmas will be the best one yet. Go big or go home, right?

Winner

£120 worth of skins of their choosing and two Rust DLC keys.

Runner up

£75 worth of skins of their choosing and one Rust DLC key.

How To Submit

Once you’ve completed decorating your base, take some screenshots and upload the images to Twitter using the hashtag #Rustmas2022

The winner and runner up will be announced from Rust's official Twitter account on January 13th.

Please also be following the Rust Twitter so we can DM you. If we do not get a response within 1 week of the winner announcement a new winner will be chosen.

Evaluation

Submissions will be judged based on the following:

Creativity

Design

Judging will be performed by Facepunch Staff.

Bonus points if you remove the UI and your graphics are set higher than 1 :)

Terms

This competition is run by Facepunch Studios Ltd at Concept House, Elmore Green Road, Bloxwich, Walsall, UK. The competition ends on January 5th 2023 23:59UTC. No more than three entries per person. The winner and runner-up will be selected based on which Facepunch thinks is the most original/creative and any decisions Facepunch makes will be final. The winner and runner up must claim their prizes within one month of the closing date (which Facepunch may exchange for an alternative of the same or greater value). Our terms of service apply to any content you make for the competition: https://facepunch.com/legal. Winning entries must pick items from the Rust marketplace with market value.