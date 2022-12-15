Inroducing "Marry Me!" - A Huge Update of the Relationship System!

Hello friends!

We are excited to release the last major update of 2022: “Marry Me!”, in which we are introducing highly requested marriage and revamped relationship systems!

Before we proceed to the patchnotes, we have some exciting news: Spirit of the Island is getting a 45% discount to celebrate the new update and upcoming Holidays!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592110/Spirit_of_the_Island/

NEW

Introducing the new Wedding System: now you can marry some of our NPCs!

Romanceable NPCs:

Trader

Witch

Captain

Pub Owner

Fisherman

Artist

Of course same sex marriage options are included with some of the NPCs as well! Oh, and don’t forget to give your SO a gift on your anniversary wink;

New item: Wedding Ring. After all, there can’t be a wedding without a ring, right? You can craft it on the furnace;

Our tourists have dressed up for the winter! Expect to see them rock some new outfits. We’ve also given them a few more winter-y things to do on the island;

We’ve expanded the updated tutorial to the multiplayer mode.

CHANGES

We’ve yet again improved the tourist algorithm to make them arrive to your island more consistently. Please tell us if the bug with tourists not coming at all appears again;

Diary trigger events (like timed quests) should no longer work during an active event (dialogue etc);;

Quests from the NPC married to player will no longer work.

FIXES