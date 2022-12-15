 Skip to content

Spirit Of The Island update for 15 December 2022

Inroducing "Marry Me!" - A Huge Update of the Relationship System!

Share · View all patches · Build 10150453

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello friends!

We are excited to release the last major update of 2022: “Marry Me!”, in which we are introducing highly requested marriage and revamped relationship systems!

Before we proceed to the patchnotes, we have some exciting news: Spirit of the Island is getting a 45% discount to celebrate the new update and upcoming Holidays!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592110/Spirit_of_the_Island/

NEW
Introducing the new Wedding System: now you can marry some of our NPCs!
Romanceable NPCs:

  • Trader
  • Witch
  • Captain
  • Pub Owner
  • Fisherman
  • Artist
    Of course same sex marriage options are included with some of the NPCs as well! Oh, and don’t forget to give your SO a gift on your anniversary wink;
  • New item: Wedding Ring. After all, there can’t be a wedding without a ring, right? You can craft it on the furnace;
  • Our tourists have dressed up for the winter! Expect to see them rock some new outfits. We’ve also given them a few more winter-y things to do on the island;
  • We’ve expanded the updated tutorial to the multiplayer mode.

CHANGES

  • We’ve yet again improved the tourist algorithm to make them arrive to your island more consistently. Please tell us if the bug with tourists not coming at all appears again;
  • Diary trigger events (like timed quests) should no longer work during an active event (dialogue etc);;
  • Quests from the NPC married to player will no longer work.

FIXES

  • Vacancy houses will now have their pretty snowy roofs too;
  • Tourists won’t get stuck in a perpetual shopping loop now. This happened when you loaded a nighttime saved game;
  • We fine-tuned the calendar and the instances of incorrect events shouldn’t happen now;
  • Fixed UI error when you could not select a calendar day;
  • Вrop button is now showing properly on Work Contracts;
  • Now our staff doesn’t wear two layers of clothes just because they can.

Changed files in this update

Spirit Of The Island Content Depot 1592111
  • Loading history…
