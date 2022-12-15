Inroducing "Marry Me!" - A Huge Update of the Relationship System!

Hello friends!
We are excited to release the last major update of 2022: “Marry Me!”, in which we are introducing highly requested marriage and revamped relationship systems!
Before we proceed to the patchnotes, we have some exciting news: Spirit of the Island is getting a 45% discount to celebrate the new update and upcoming Holidays!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1592110/Spirit_of_the_Island/
NEW
Introducing the new Wedding System: now you can marry some of our NPCs!
Romanceable NPCs:
- Trader
- Witch
- Captain
- Pub Owner
- Fisherman
- Artist
Of course same sex marriage options are included with some of the NPCs as well! Oh, and don’t forget to give your SO a gift on your anniversary wink;
- New item: Wedding Ring. After all, there can’t be a wedding without a ring, right? You can craft it on the furnace;
- Our tourists have dressed up for the winter! Expect to see them rock some new outfits. We’ve also given them a few more winter-y things to do on the island;
- We’ve expanded the updated tutorial to the multiplayer mode.
CHANGES
- We’ve yet again improved the tourist algorithm to make them arrive to your island more consistently. Please tell us if the bug with tourists not coming at all appears again;
- Diary trigger events (like timed quests) should no longer work during an active event (dialogue etc);;
- Quests from the NPC married to player will no longer work.
FIXES
- Vacancy houses will now have their pretty snowy roofs too;
- Tourists won’t get stuck in a perpetual shopping loop now. This happened when you loaded a nighttime saved game;
- We fine-tuned the calendar and the instances of incorrect events shouldn’t happen now;
- Fixed UI error when you could not select a calendar day;
- Вrop button is now showing properly on Work Contracts;
- Now our staff doesn’t wear two layers of clothes just because they can.
Changed files in this update