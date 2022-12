Misc:

-Placed a bit more vegetation in the world;

-Increased time limit for one of the Slingshot Time Trial activities;

Bug Fixes:

-Slingshot Time Trials not being saved;

-Being able to partake in multiple Slingshot Time Trials at once;

-Activity arrow and world arrow overlapping during activities;

-Last boss being triggered during a Slingshot Time Trial;

-Being able to enter dungeons during Slingshot Time Trials;