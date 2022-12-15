YET IT DIE Holiday Picture Contest

DEATHVERSE is celebrating the holidays with our newest (and cutest) chilly Cryptid: the Yeti! Help us spread some holiday cheer by making your OWN Yeti. Photoshop a Yeti into a festive or funny scene, bake a gingerbread Yeti, stitch up a Yeti crochet... how you create your Yeti companion is up to you!
And, in the spirit of the season, we'll be giving out PRIZES to the creators of our 3 favorite entries. Our winners will each receive a LET IT DIE x DEATHVERSE merch bundle, so don't wait to join the party by sharing your submission!
How to Enter:
- Share a picture of your Yeti on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook and tag us by using #YETITDIE ✅
- Submissions will be reviewed LIVE on stream 12/21 🔴
- Our 3 favs will win DVS x LID merch bundles! 🎁
Need a picture to start with? We got you!
Winners will be contacted via Twitter/Instagram direct message or by email after the contest has ended.
Entrants must be 14+ years of age and must live in the US.
Stay up to date with the latest news and announcements from the DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE universe by following our socials:
DEATHVERSE / LET IT DIE HQ Twitter: @LETITDIETheGame
DEATHVERSE / LET IT DIE HQ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LETITDIETheGame
DEATHVERSE / LET IT DIE HQ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letitdiethegame
GungHo TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gunghoamerica
Uncle Death Twitter: @UncleDeath4Real
Uncle Death YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UncleDeathCH
