New Content Update: Floppy Knights v2.0 is here!

Surprise!! The final free update for Floppy Knights is here - we’ve got new playable characters, assist mode options, and lots and lots of slimes!

New Content

Who's the hero now? We’re back with our favorite rivals-turned-frenemies Alex and Snarlton! To recover from her devastating loss in the Toggle Town Gadget Cup, Alex is ready to prove her superiority with her new and improved slimes…

Play as Alex & Snarlton in a brand new Side Quest episode, including 4 story levels and 4 Challenge Levels

in a brand new Side Quest episode, including 4 story levels and 4 Challenge Levels A brand new set of Slime cards to use during the Side Quest - Complete the episode to unlock them all and use them in any of your decks in the base game

to use during the Side Quest - Complete the episode to unlock them all and use them in any of your decks in the base game Additional cards for Plants, Monsters, Hooligans, and Prototype rewarded from beating Challenge Levels

Slime Time, the final set of Side Quest DLC, unlocks after beating the Steelshore Coast finale (level 6-4).

New Features

We’ve added a few Assist Mode options for players looking for a leg up while playing Floppy Knights. Turn on one of these options for a little help, or hit all three for a much more relaxing experience!

Novice Knight - Start each turn with +1 Energy, Units gain +1 ATK and Enemies have half HP

Energy Booster - Start each turn with +2 Energy

Second Chance - Once per level, when a Commander is defeated, instead set its HP to 1

You can access these options from the title screen at any time.

Optimization

Resized textures on certain platforms and improved resource loading to reduce load times and improve overall gameplay performance

Improvements to move range calculation to improve performance during battles

Reduced the amount of screen tearing during some players may see during map scrolling

A short hitch when pressing TAKE button on reward screen has been resolved

Resolved the short delay on the CHOOSE YOUR DISK screen

Adjustments

Copy adjustment on Write That Down to clarify Prototype units keep their buffs on return

Changed a spawner in level 5-2 where an enemy could take a turn immediately after spawning in, which was inconsistent from other levels

HP nerf to Ice Goopers

Call For Backup can no longer be played on enemy spawners or button tiles

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with Roots card, which made certain challenge levels too challenging

Resolved an issue causing a soft lock during level 7-2 narrative scene when playing in Simplified Chinese

Prevented a soft lock that was possible during the Monster Deck tutorial

Units with Protection or Resist buffs can no longer survive glitch tiles

Fixed an issue causing some status effect icons (e.g. invincibility, poison) to appear over units for the incorrect amount of turns

Players can now use up/down on controllers as expected in the Side Quest menu to jump between episodes

Resolved a soft lock caused by playing Lights Out on some enemy spawners

Big bosses are now correctly immune to poison and slimed status

Fixed an issue preventing Single Use Deployment Zones from being removed from the map after playing a unit

Challenge Levels tooltip now appears correctly on the World Map

Addressed text coloring inconsistencies on upgraded versions of cards to make the upgraded effects more clear

Fixed a bug causing Upsell card action to fail

Added some missing tooltips on a handful of cards

Fixed some edge case issues with Invisibility causing some enemies to ignore the player’s status

Resolved an edge case issue causing the Sort button to break in Deckbuilding menu

Fixed an issue where players could unintentionally select 2 cards while playing Scrap Paper

Removed a confusing green arrow from Concoctor units

Addressed an issue where playing Cross Pollinate could confuse enemy AI

Pocket Sand now correctly reduces enemy ATK by 1

Various small layering issues have been resolved

Localization Fixes

Fixed typos in the language selection menu for Simplified and Traditional Chinese

Lava Giant Fingers, Felix’s Drill, and Spectral Runes are now properly localized

Fixed a typo for the Russian Floppy Knights logo on the title screen

Fixed a localization issue causing some character names to appear in English instead of Japanese / LATAM

Blast Processing now has the correct localization copy for Spanish

Solved an issue causing stat buff pop ups to appear in English only for several languages

Adjusted Troublemaker’s name in several languages to better fit inside the card header

Various other minor localization errors have been resolved

Misc

Added Side Quest playtesters and addl writer to credits

On behalf of the whole Floppy Knights team, I want to thank everyone who’s picked up the game, shared it with a friend, and especially those of you who have been helping us playtest the secret builds in our Discord. We’ve added so much fun content since the original release back in May, and we couldn’t have pulled it off without that support!

And with that, we’re going to take a well earned holiday break to recharge. We hope you enjoy the update, and have a good rest of 2022!