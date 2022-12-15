Fixed errors when loading game and added new mechanics.

-Fixed the bug that caused key items to disappear or not display correctly when loading the game (Finally).

-A new mechanic has been added: Interactive objects will activate the interaction image when they are at a farther distance (this to help recognize them more easily) and when they are inside the interaction area it will change depending on the button needed if a joystick is used or keyboard. [Reference image].

-Friendly fire is disabled. It will still play an impact animation but will not take damage, this to prevent unintentional deaths.

-Fixed the bug that allowed the cinematics to be played twice in the introductory scene.

-Camera sensitivity and precision are adjusted by changing it in settings.

-Removed the collision with objects that should not move.

-Added more shotgun ammo.

-The automatic rotation option has been removed to avoid involuntary compartments of the camera.

-An invisible wall in the scene of the call is eliminated, being changed by a door that closes and opens respectively.