Come on in out of the cold and join us for the holiday event you’ve been waiting all year for. Broadcasting live from Pine Bluff, Video Horror Society presents: The Video Holiday Special!

Video Holiday Special Devnotes Vlog 12.14

Grab a Clash Nog and join Kenzo, Eman, Chris, Sydney AND Jeff for a cozy DevNotes around the fire.

Get the fa la la la lowdown on all things Video Holiday Special: from REGGIE to our very first community challenge, and all the festive maps and cosmetics in between, this is a holiday special you won’t want to miss. Watch now or read the written summary below :)

Reggie is HERE!

It’s official! Everyone’s favorite nerd is home just in time for the holidays!

Introducing Reggie, Video Horror Society’s newest playable teen! He may be little, but this whiz kid knows his way around a crafting table. Read up on Reggie’s potential, perks, lore and more right here.

The Video Holiday Special

No need to wait till Christmas morning, let’s get into all the holiday gifts right now!

Decorate the Communitree



From today until January 4th, Video Horror Society is celebrating the holiday season with our very first community challenge! Monsters and Teens will work together to Decorate the Communitree. It’s a Christmas miracle!

Search for Naughty and Nice monster and teen presents all around the map. Decorate the Communitree with the ornaments you find inside for a Christmas surprise. Even if you don’t complete the tree with 8 ornaments every match, each ornament you hang counts towards our community goals.

Communitree Tier 1: 150k Ornaments



Communitree Tier 2: 300k Ornaments

Rewards revealed after Tier 1 completion

Communitree Tier 3: 450k Ornaments

Rewards revealed after Tier 2 completion

Can we make it to the top tier before the new year? Let’s work together to spruce up this Communitree!

Winter Wardrobe



Eman and Kenzo drop in to talk about all the fun and festive winter cosmetics coming this season!

Wintery weapon skins including Santa’s Sleigh RC Flyer (which Eman says is even better than Gerty?!)

Some sweet teen costumes like the Tough Cookie Gingerbread Suit (which smells even better than the real thing), the Minty Fresh Candy Cane, and Chompie the Snowman!

A bunch of seasonal winter wear from scarves to touques

Frostbit Shivers skins for teens and monsters

Ugly sweaters for Werewolf, hanging mistletoe for WART and Deathwire Giftbox Gear!

Ho Ho Hotel Map

The hotel halls are decked! Our environment team gave the classic inn a cozy new look for the holidays.

Deck the Halls Mechanics

So many seasonal prizes! Use the Candy Cane Key to vote for the Ho Ho Hotel map, eat a Frostbit Biscuit to turn into a snowman, and give all your plagues cute little Santa Hats!

Jeff gives us the deets on how to Decorate the Communitree:

Playing as Monster:

Hunt down Naughty Gifts- they’re hidden around every map.

Attack a Gift to unwrap them and claim the Bauble inside.

Get close to the Communitree and your Bauble will be automatically hung on the tree with care.

Playing as Teen:

Search any of the maps for Nice Gifts- they’re hidden around every map.

Search a Nice Gift by holding E to unwrap it and claim the Trinket inside

Find the Communitree and press F to hang your Trinket on the tree with care.

Festive Double Feature!

Sydney and Eman talk about the two limited holiday movies hitting the shelves today.

Greeblies

Greeblies are the newest fad and every kid’s asking for one this Christmas. Only these talking toy dolls seem smarter than they look.

Two Feet Under the Tree

Jackie has been “missing” since last Halloween and her little sister Holly is heel-bent on finding out why. Returning to the graveyard where she was last seen, a new batch of teens finds the gravedigger’s newest victim.

Play them for FREE before January 4th to unlock exclusive seasonal cosmetics and prizes!

22 Days of Giving

‘Tis the season of giving so we’re giving away a FREE GIFT from our Holiday collection every day from today until January 3rd just for logging in! But wait! There’s more!

HO HO HOLY XP Weekends! Hop into matchmaking to get double the XP on every match every weekend including Christmas and New Years!

The Ice-ing on the Christmas Cake

and we answered... We’re giving you early access to our newest content!

Hop into Private Screening now to try out our new ICE STATION map and our experimental new monster ANOMALY! That’s right, a brand-new winter themed map and monster for you to try!



Anomaly is by far the scariest thing we’ve ever made. It’s not just its terrifying body-horror design, Anomaly introduces a new paranoia-inducing style of gameplay.

Spend the holidays not just playing with friends but pretending to BE your friends. We are so excited to release an experimental version of Anomaly for you to play and we can’t wait to hear your feedback. You’ll scream, you’ll laugh, you’ll die. OH WHAT FUN.

Happy Hellbent Holidays

Thank you all for an amazing year! We hope to see some new players joining us around the Communitree so check out our #new-player-lfg channel on Discord, tune into our Rewinders, and have fun!

Looking forward into 2023, we’ve got a ton of thrilling new stuff in the works. A shelf full of new movies, teens, monsters and the first Issue of our Season Pass! Until then, have a Happy Hellbent Holidays from our family to yours!

Patch Notes

Special Private Screening Monster and Map Preview

Our newest monster, the Anomaly is now available for play in an experimental 'Preview' state in Private Screening matches, along with the Ice Station map! Please note that this is not the final release of the monster or the map, and still uses some placeholder sounds, graphics and animations. This monster's powers, mutations and perks may also change significantly for its full release based on player feedback and internal testing.

Private Screening

Private Screening lobbies now show your selected Primary Character for both factions, this allows you to easily swap your preferred character.

Controls

The "Dismiss Minion" action keybinding has now been renamed to "Monster Action" to highlight that its purpose may vary from monster to monster.

Firing Sensitivity Settings were added to the Mouse/Keyboard menu. This was previously only on the Controller settings menu (default is "50")

Teens

Teens are now able to see the aura of crafting stations when they are within 40 meters of them (up from 20 meters).

Teens are now able to see the aura of medkit stations while they are Injured when they are within 24 meters of them (up from 6 meters).

Perks

The teen perk Quick Fix will no longer increase the distance at which you can see the aura of medkit stations. The speed of healing at a medkit station was increased to 7%/11%/15% (up from 6%/10%/14%).

Doll Master

Added an explanation on the use of the "Remove Trap" action to the Doll Trap power description.

Deathwire

Slightly lowered the volume of some of Deathwire's sound effects when playing as Deathwire based on player feedback.

Training

In the Monster Training mode, players can now equip the teen bot with a weapon of their choice. Doing so will cause the bot to energize the weapon (if necessary) and then attack the monster with it, allowing monsters to practice playing against specific weapons.

Bug Fixes