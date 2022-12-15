MechWarrior Online December Patch Notes

Greetings MechWarriors!

This month we have a brand new BattleMech chassis, bringing the Hatchetman to MWO. Check out the details in the STORE, and get a preview of the Quirks HERE.

We also have the new Platinum Collection 10 (which will be available on Patch Day) including the Locust, Shadowhawk, Thunderbolt, Battlemaster, Wolverine, Griffin, Nova, Summoner, and Dire Wolf! Be sure to watch out for the next Platinum Collection Event to follow!

Also included in this patch; are Weapon Adjustments, a Skill Tree Adjustment, and more 'Mech Quirk Adjustments!

These updates are subject to further balance changes in the future, so get out there and do the science, and get us your feedback for future iterations.

And now, we really hope you enjoy the patch!

-The MechWarrior Online Team

READ THE FULL PATCH NOTES HERE