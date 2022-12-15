Update 1.58 - The New Era Begins!

Welcome back, Warriors!

It sure has been a while., almost a full year since the latest update that was the Open Beta 1.57.9 launch in fact. It's been too long, and probably should have been better communicated with all of you, we apologize for that.

That being said, we're hoping to make up for what we lack in public relations with something absolutely amazing, which culminates with the release of the update 1.58, our Magnum Opus that is finally able to see the light of day.

This is where all the stars align, and a decisive turning point for the BR: ZE development is reached. With the update 1.58, the game receives a massive overhaul on every front.

This is going to be a big one, it's a year of almost non-stop work we are about to break down to you, so get comfortable, grab a drink, some snacks, and prepare for the good stuff.

Codebase has been updated to modern standards. It has been cleaned, improved and overall provides better performance across the game.

D3D7 has been upgraded to D3D9, which eliminates most of the graphical issues you might have experienced before, most notably the glitchy mini- map, shadow bugs and other visual artifacts.

Proper support for AMD GPUs has been implemented. AMD videocard users will no longer experience any abnormal stutters or FPS issues simply caused by the game's dislike for AMD (most notably - extreme fps drops with buildings on fire).

All textures across the game have been updated with the help of neural upscaling technology with some of the additional fixes from our artists.

Support for a number of resolutions has been added, including 2K and 4K (alas, the UI remains stretched on any aspect ratio that isn't 4:3 or 5:4 as updating the game's UI in particular proves to be very difficult).

Newly added resolutions: 1152x864, 1280x720, 1280x960, 1366x768, 1600x900, 1600x1200 , 2048x1080, 2560x1080, 2560x1440, 3840x2160

• Reduced Input Lag | Controls Overhaul

• You've read it right - input lag has been drastically reduced, that essentially solves the notorious "BR Delay" that has been the bane of many BR players for years. Enjoy better unit responsiveness!

• Global Unit Control Changes:

Units will now force-move by default (won't be auto-aggressive during movement).

Units will now run by default instead of walking.

CTRL modifier key will make units attack-move (instead of force-move- its previous behavior.

ALT modifier key will make units walk (instead of making them run - its previous behavior).

CAPSLOCK key will display units' health bars.

To preface this - three of the most important control keys in the game can only be found within the original printed manuals of 2001/2002. Those keys are CTRL, ALT and SHIFT. Without them, unit control in BR will be quite a hassle for pretty much everyone. And if you ever found yourself bothered by unit disobedience and non-flexibility, that is one of the major reasons why.

In order to "force-move" units without them auto-attacking things in their way one had to hold the CTRL modifier key, and in order for units to run one had to hold the ALT modifier key (or double-right-click, which wasn't always reliable especially during lags in multiplayer).

As a QoL change, we've made those keys modify movement in the opposite way, closer to the traditional RTS games. That means by default all units will force-move and run instead of attack-moving and walking.

Now one will only need to press CTRL or ALT if they want their units to attack-move or walk respectively.

That will be the new control scheme by default. However, players who find that unnecessary will be able to go into Options and bring back the legacy control scheme for CTRL and ALT.

• BR attack-move becomes an actual attack- move. Previously, the default movement option in the game was... a hybrid of attack-move and force-move. It would preserve automatic unit aggression when moving but would become a force-move upon disengagement. Force-Move was initiated via CTRL.

It is now gone as we remade it into the attack-move that is in-line with the traditional RTS design. It will be 100% aggression on the move and will not break unit engagement like before.

Here's a description from the Starcraft Wiki:

Attack-Move causes the selected unit group to move to a location. If any enemies are encountered along the way, the group will attack that enemy until it is killed. They will repeat this until all encountered enemies are dead, then resume moving to their original destination.

However, there are incidents in which a player should use force move rather than attack move. Examples include rushing past base defenses to attack more important units and structures, retreating from a more powerful enemy army, and using units to serve as a distraction rather than a threat.

• Guard Command Improved

Previously, the Guard command was pretty much broken and was only useful to make units follow other units. Unit that was supposed to guard something or someone would still be auto-aggressive and attack anything losing the Guard order in the process.

• In 1.58 Guard command will no longer reset under any circumstances other than direct attack orders or behavior order switch.

• The order will not reset if the unit on Guard is attacked.

• Unit on Guard will guard a unit, building or terrain in a short radius. Whenever the unit is out of the radius, it will return back into the radius.

• Units on Guard will only scan for enemy units, they will not attack buildings.

• Behavior Control Orders Become Toggles

Behavior Control Orders are Stand Ground and Passiveness, which essentially tell units how to behave. These keys will now become ON/OFF toggles, which will allow units to retain those settings when necessary.

Previously Stand Ground, Passiveness and Guard orders would reset on every occasion. That meant players would have to reissue them almost all the time if they wanted to keep their units in check. Most notable examples would be units being attacked or simply moving (even a meter away), that would disable the orders making units auto-aggressive again.

Now, that these keys become toggles, units will retain those orders as long as they are toggled ON. These orders will only reset if they are toggled OFF or units are instructed to attack.

[table]

[tr]

[th]Passiveness/Stand Ground[/th]

[th]Legacy Behavior[/th]

[th]1.58 ZE Behavior (TOGGLE ON)[/th]

[th]1.58 Notes[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Resets when attacking[/td]

[td]⠀⠀⠀⠀✓[/td]

[td]⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✓[/td]

[td]Stand Ground will not reset on ranged units ordered to attack[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Resets when being attacked[/td]

[td]⠀⠀⠀⠀✓[/td]

[td]⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✖[/td]

[td]If toggled on, unit will not reset the order[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Resets when moving[/td]

[td]⠀⠀⠀⠀✓[/td]

[td]⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✖[/td]

[td]If toggled on, unit will not reset the order[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Resets when Stop hotkey is issued[/td]

[td]⠀⠀⠀⠀✓[/td]

[td]⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀✓[/td]

[td]Stop will clear all toggled orders[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

• As is with any toggles, if any behavior order is active, and you press the same key again, it's going to deactivate (toggle off) unless you have units in your selection that have no behavior orders.

If there are units that have no behavior order in that selection, pressing the same key will toggle that order on for them first, and only then you will be able to disable the order (by pressing the same key, again).

• You can clear all behavior orders by pressing the Stop command (S by default) or by ordering units to attack (will not reset Stand Ground on ranged units).

• Unit portraits will now show what order unit has on.



• Pressing Stand Ground on Hybrid units (Kabuki Warrior, Dragon Warrior, Samurai and Bandit) will force them to use their ranged weapon, this is essentially a melee-to-ranged switch for this type of units.

• Hotkeys & Controls Reference Screen

Considering all the information stated above, we decided to add a hotkeys & control reference that will pop up whenever one presses the T hotkey (which is default for Tech Tree Tips). We are hoping this will help our players navigate around the game controls.

• Multiplayer | Networking

• Steam Multiplayer

The importance of Multiplayer in any game, and especially a game like BR, can't be overstated. Almost every single day of the 1.58 development was dedicated to ironing out all the MP issues, and with great confidence we can say it has been stabilized. We don't want to get ahead of ourselves just yet, so we will let you see for yourself. :)

Fixed numerous issues with hosting/joining lobbies.

Fixed a number of crashes that would occur when starting games.

Fixed all the possible desync triggers we could find. We are almost sure there are none left.

Redesigned the main lobby screen a bit.

Fixed an issue in the lobby listing that only displayed local lobbies. Now all lobbies from around the world will be displayed.

Ping will now display properly. It will also get colored according to its value (white is good, yellow is bearable, orange is suspicious, and red is downright awful).

• Database integrity check has been implemented for online lobbies. A new column called MOD will now be among the lobby filters.

This column will let you see whether the host uses a modified database file. You won't be able to join those lobbies if you don't have the exact same mod as the host. A special pop-up will let you know that.

That will also display in-game on the UI panel. Because of this integrity check, we now have no issues with people trying to modify the database file, so feel free to share your mods in our Discord server!

• LAN & Direct IP Removal

LAN and Direct IP Multiplayer modes have been removed from the game. Now, by clicking 'Multiplayer', the player will be taken directly to the Steam Lobbies.

There are 3 reasons for this:

Piracy concerns.

Ed Del Castillo's goal of centralizing the community.

Security issues that currently can't be resolved due to the game's age and Steam network not really properly supporting LAN.

Steam Multiplayer should by now be an overall better way to play online, but yes, it requires internet connection.

Steam Multiplayer in Battle Realms: Zen Edition uses Peer- to- Peer networking. There are no servers, only p2p hosted games. This method was chosen for a number of reasons, but essentially it means players will be able to host Multiplayer games for as long as Steam exists as a service.

• Balance Overhaul

A lot of time and thought has been put into the initial balance overhaul. We will highlight only major changes, but the complete changelog can be found below, it is 45 pages long, but we strongly recommend getting acquainted with it.

A good bunch of community suggestions can be found there. We are hoping to keep this up and improve the game for the better together with the help of our amazing community. :)

If you are willing to participate in this, please leave your feedback either in the Steam Discussions or our Discord Server (preferred way).

• Unit Training Time

• Serpent Clan no longer has the 5 seconds advantage when it comes to training units

Previously, Serpent Clan trained units 5 seconds faster than the other 3 clans. Now all clans train units 5 seconds faster. Meaning that not only they are equal in training speed, but they also train troops faster than they do in the legacy game.

• The Siege System

Unit damage to buildings has been completely rebalanced, as there are now Siege and Non-Siege units. To sum it up- if you don't train Siege units, you won't be able to effectively destroy buildings.

• Unit Class will show as Siege in “Smart Tooltips” when selecting units.

Here's a list of all Siege units and their BGs for each clan:

Dragon

Chemist (default attacks), Chemist (Starburst Rockets BG), Powder Keg Cannoneer (default + all BGs), Archer (Fire Arrow BG), Dragon Warrior (Flame Sword BG), Teppo, Kazan, Otomo

Serpent

Raider, Musketeer (Blast Shot BG), Cannoneer (only after technique)

Wolf

Mauler (only after technique), Hurler (Lava Rock BG), Sledger (default attacks), Pitch Slinger (default attacks), Shale Lord, Grayback, Longtooth

Lotus

Staff Adept (only after technique), Unclean One, Warlock (Lythis' Dark Arson BG), Master Warlock (default attacks), Shadow Steed (Flame Breath BG)

• The Poison System

In the legacy game, Poison units would deal 50% of their initial base damage upfront and then 50% overtime. Base damage and poison were closely interconnected hence why Zen Masters like Shinja dealt very little damage.

• In 1.58, we untied Poison from base damage and made it a separate "true" damage value that applies overtime.

• In addition to that change, Poison will now slow affected units' movement speed down by 40% and Geisha won't be able to heal poisoned units.

• On top of that, there are units that are immune to Poison:

Nightvol, Hordeling, Spirit Warrior, Spirit Wolf, Shale Spider, Zombie, Shambler

Last Stand Guardian

Unclean, Infested, Diseased

Necromancer, Shale Lord, The Three Brothers

• Geisha Overtime Healing System

In 1.58, we introduced "Overtime Healing" in order to encourage unit preservation and making combat less forgiving for players with Geishas. Now there’s a good chance that focused attacks will overpower geishas’ overtime heal, so if units stay in combat while being healed, they will most likely die.

• Geishas will no longer instantly heal units to full health

• Geisha will instantly heal 25% of units’ base health and will add a 75% base health overtime effect (3% per 25 ticks).

• Geishas won’t be able to cast another heal until the first heal stops.

• Once units reach full health, the effect stops.

• Once Geisha dies, her healing effect stops.

• Horses

In order to encourage "ground combat" and delay the "horse stage" we made a decision to lock Stables behind 3 combat buildings for each clan. It's not an ideal solution and we will come up with something better in the future.

• Explosive and Fire damage types become effective against horses (together with Piercing).

• In 1.58, horses no longer share a percentage of damage with riders. Melee units will always 100% damage horses, Missile units will always 100% damage riders. AoE damage will always damage both rider (100%) and horse (100%), 200% in total.

• Peasants with pack horses will have an icon over them so they can be found more easily. This is only visible to the players who own the peasants, not allies or enemies.

• Artificial Intelligence Redone

Many of our players have highlighted the increase in campaign/skirmish AI difficulty. That was only partially purposeful, there was a bunch of bugs that resurfaced with us restoring some of the AI features. This should be solved now.

• In 1.58, we taught AI how to actually play the game, more or less. It will micro units in combat, it will consider appropriate counter picks, it will retreat, it will cooperate with other AI, it will not be easily baited into an ambush, it will give you a hard time... if you are unfamiliar with the game.

We would like AI to be a sparring partner that will show you the core mechanics of the game rather than just a punching bag. Knowledge is power!

• Because of that, we removed all the cheats that AI had used since the legacy version (and there was a lot). When it comes to AI Skirmish battles, rest assured AI has no unfair advantage over you other than the basic AI things (reaction times mostly).

• Based on its profile parameters, you will see AI employ advanced tactics in various situations.

• All textures across the game have been upscaled/improved.

• Many visual effects have been fixed/remade/improved.

• Let us know how it looks!

1.58 Technical & Gameplay Changes list

There's going to be a list here soon. It's too long and we have to redo it. :)

**

Miscellaneous info:

**

Join the official server for the game, the universe and the community if you haven't. Populated by nearly 4000 warriors, it is a solid communication bridge between us and all of you.

If you're having issues, planning to report a bug or just want to learn something new about the game and communicate with other fans or even developers -- we'd like to see you there, come around!

Follow Battle Realms: