FIRST MAJOR PATCH - WYLDE JOINS THE FIGHT!

Our first content update is here! Ranked Mode, a new hero, and more launches into the Fangs Early Access on December 14.

WHAT’S NEW

Wylde Joins the Fight: Plan carefully—some skillshots use ammo. Combo different abilities to trigger unique passive effects with Wylde’s destructive and versatile kit.

Overall Improvements: Expect incremental patches in the game to address bugs, game feel, performance, and more. This is an ongoing effort and the highest priority for the team. Stay tuned to live updates in our Discord server and check our latest hotfixes here.

New Skins: Customize your favorite heroes with new additions to the in-game store.

Customize your favorite heroes with new additions to the in-game store. Holiday-themed Stickers: We are adding new options for interacting with players during matches with limited holiday-themed Stickers. Watch the reel here.

NEW FEATURES!

Mute: Type /mute USERNAME to mute a player. /muteall to mute everyybody in game. /unmute USERNAME to unmute a player

Surrender: If a player disconnects in your game, you now have the ability to surrender. You can find the Surrender button in TAB (only shows up if you have a disconnect on your team).

NOTE: There is a bug where if you surrender there's a sound that persists forever. You'll need to restart your client for that

You can see our full patch notes either on our website here, or in a pinned discussion in our Steam Community Hub!

RANKED 1.0 & LEADERBOARDS

You’ve been waiting for this—Ranked arrives in this content update:

Accessing the Ranked mode requires players to have won 20 games (Casual). Players will receive a notification that says “Ranked is now unlocked” once meeting this requirement.

Players will get 20 seconds to select their Heroes. If your choice was taken, it will default to BLANK. If you do not select a Hero then, you will be assigned a random pick.

Leaderboards will be displayed based on the players’ REGION (selected in Settings.) We plan to launch Global Leaderboards soon (release date TBD.)

Please note that the Ranked 1.0 system is very early in its development—expect several improvements and additions throughout Early Access and beyond. ➤ Ranked Schedule: To ensure healthy queue times and the opportunity to fine-tune this feature, Ranked 1.0 will only be available Saturdays and Sundays from 10 AM to 8 PM (PST.)

Exception: Ranked will also be enabled on 12/14, from 10 AM to 8 PM (PST) to celebrate the launch of our first content update.

FANGS DEVSTREAM: WYLDE GAMEPLAY

You can catch a glimpse of the gameplay of our newest hero in the latest Fangs Devstream and watch past episodes in full on our YouTube page. Make sure to join our amazing Discord community and follow us on Twitter if you haven’t already!

See you in the game!

